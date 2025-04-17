Cold Chain Technologies launches universal CCT Tower elite

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) has launched a reusable universal temperature-controlled pallet shipper – the company’s first innovation for the life sciences sector since its acquisition of reusable pallet specialist, Tower Cold Chain, in 2024.

Offering a capacity of 1600L and a design that accommodates both Euro and US pallets, the CCT Tower Elite provides a singular solution for pharmaceutical companies, airlines and 3PLs looking to ship large consignments globally. Notably, the new product stands out as the lightest solution in the market for this type of temperature-controlled packaging, ensuring cost efficiency and ease of handling without compromising performance.

The CCT Tower Elite was officially unveiled in April at LogiPharma 2025, the premier global event for pharmaceutical supply chain and logistics. An exclusive customer event on the eve of LogiPharma provided a first look at the new solution, highlighting the combined strengths of CCT and Tower Cold Chain.

"The CCT Tower Elite represents the culmination of our commitment to providing flexible, reliable, and sustainable solutions for the global pharmaceutical supply chain. We’re proud to offer our customers a solution that not only meets but exceeds industry expectations, ensuring safe transport of temperature-sensitive products on a global scale," said Ranjeet Banerjee, chief executive officer at Cold Chain Technologies.

Designed for versatility, the shipper maintains precise temperature control across four ranges: <-60°C (dry ice), -20°C, +5°C, and +20°C, ensuring product integrity for over 120 hours without the need for external power or human intervention during transit. This is achieved through the use of different phase-change materials (PCM) plates or dry ice, tailored to specific temperature requirements.

As part of the new “Let’s Go Further” campaign, CCT and Tower have developed their latest solution through their combined expertise in temperature-controlled logistics. Designed to meet the evolving needs of the global life sciences industry, this product ensures universal availability, visibility, and precise temperature control – with its compatibility with both EU and US pallets providing an all-in-one comprehensive solution.

At a quarter of the size of a PMC pallet, the CCT Tower Elite is designed to make logistics convenient and intuitive. As well as having double-door access for easy loading and conditioning, providing operational efficiencies and cost savings, it achieves a class-leading volumetric weight, the most efficient PMC, and a lighter overall weight, against similar solutions on the market.

With a robust, long-lasting design, the shipper is designed to be fully reusable. It is available for pick-up or delivery via CCT’s global hub network, which now covers more than 20 countries worldwide.

Performance is underscored by an integrated IoT system incorporating data loggers, which enables near real-time temperature monitoring, live tracking, and asset management using CCT’s suite of digital solutions.

“The CCT Tower Elite has been developed to be truly universal, in terms of its versatile payload, temperature range, global availability and variety of applications,” said Martin Hawes, global head of product life cycle at Tower Cold Chain.

“By harnessing the innovation we’ve brought into the CCT family through Tower Cold Chain, and by building a solution with the needs of our customer base, we’re able to go further than ever before.”