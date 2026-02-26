Cold Chain Technologies opens Mumbai facility

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) has officially opened a new 42,000-square-foot facility in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, further expanding its presence in India.

× Expand Cold Chain Technologies

The site, which integrates CCTs global portfolio with local capabilities, represents a major milestone for India’s cold chain infrastructure.

Established as part of CCT’s ongoing strategic expansion, this latest development reflects the brand’s commitment to providing world-class thermal assurance, offering a combination of comprehensive products, expert people and proven technologies to customers globally.

The Mumbai facility is ideally situated to serve key pharmaceutical hubs such as Ahmedabad, Pune, Goa, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Indore and Nashik, with direct proximity to both Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Navi Mumbai International Airports. The logistical advantages of this location bolster India’s cold chain infrastructure significantly, offering support not only to local customers but to cold chain users across the APAC region and around the world. This is in addition to CCT’s existing sites in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Designed to deliver both superior quality control and rapid turnaround, the new site offers a unique under-one-roof model to the pharma and life sciences sector. Operating manufacturing, R&D and validation capabilities, the new location benefits from increased efficiency as product moves from manufacture to delivery, as well as enhanced oversight throughout production and validation.

Further supporting the region, community engagement designed to encourage the next generation of cold chain professionals is built into the site. As part of the site inauguration, an educational facility tour for local students from the New English High School and Junior College, Taloja took place, followed by a keynote address on the "Importance of Vaccines in Our Lives", providing a real-world insight into the logistics journey of life-saving vaccines.

Aman Bhardwaj, VP Of international operations at CCT, said: “The establishment of our new Mumbai facility is a major step in the expansion and reinforcement of CCT’s global network. We believe that thermal assurance goes beyond product innovation, requiring cutting-edge digital technologies and experienced cold chain professionals to be truly effective. For this reason, local facilities are vitally important, offering customers in-region responsive service and customers globally a reliable station within their supply chains.

“We’re also proud of what this site means for India’s standing in the global pharma supply chain. As a pivotal player in pharmaceutical manufacturing, it is critical that the relevant infrastructure is in place to support global distribution, and CCT’s Mumbai site is a symbol of India’s growing position in the global life sciences supply chain.”