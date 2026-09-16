Cold Chain Technologies supports Farmamundi’s humanitarian delivery

CCT Edge pallet shippers supplied by Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) have been instrumental in the successful delivery by Farmamundi of critical pharmaceutical products to earthquake-affected communities in Venezuela.

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Farmamundi, a non-governmental organisation with extensive experience in development cooperation, humanitarian action and emergency response, acted quickly to deliver medicines to impacted regions.

Jorge Gandía from Farmamundi’s Humanitarian Logistics department said: “At Farmamundi, we understand that the recovery of a disaster-affected community takes time. That is why our humanitarian response remains in place for a minimum of six months after a disaster, ensuring that essential medicines, medical supplies and humanitarian aid continue to reach the people who need them. Our role is not only to respond to the immediate crisis, but to support communities throughout the critical months that follow.’’

CCT Edge was selected to support the transportation of temperature-sensitive medicines for its proven ability to maintain required temperature conditions throughout the distribution journey. The cold chain pallet shippers were deployed to support the transportation of a range of essential medicines from Farmamundi’s base in Valencia, Spain to Venezuela.

“The performance and simplicity of the CCT Edge solution provides an important layer of assurance, ensuring medicines arrive in the required condition, even when transportation routes are challenging and local infrastructure has been disrupted. Ultimately, this allows us to focus on what matters most: delivering healthcare support to the communities we serve," explained Gandía.

This is particularly important when infrastructure challenges, transportation disruptions and extended transit times can place additional pressure on healthcare supply chains. In humanitarian settings, where reliable access to healthcare products can be critical, robust thermal packaging plays an important role in helping ensure products arrive in the intended condition for patient use.

CCT Edge offers up to 120-hour protection for +2°C to +8°C and +15°C to +25°C products and is qualified to internationally recognised profiles. CCT Edge was also ideal because its single-use design eliminated the need for return logistics.

As part of its support for the initiative, Cold Chain Technologies also donated a quantity of CCT Edge pallet shippers to assist Farmamundi's ongoing humanitarian response efforts.

“We are proud that our CCT Edge solution is helping support Farmamundi's vital work and contributing to the safe delivery of medicines to communities affected by this emergency,” said Nobuaki Hori, business development manager at Cold Chain Technologies. "This collaboration reflects the importance of strong partnerships across the healthcare supply chain. By combining humanitarian expertise with proven cold chain solutions, organisations can help ensure that critical medicines remain protected throughout transit and are available when patients need them most."