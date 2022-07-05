Collaborations and partnerships expand capabilities in Life Science Group

Jenny Murray, managing director at Life Science Group Ltd, tells EPM how collaboration and partnerships are helping Life Science Group Ltd expand its manufacturing services and solutions.

× Expand High quality 3d render of cells

LSG has recently completed a move to new, larger premises in Sandy, Bedfordshire. The new site will offer expanded manufacturing capabilities in new cleanroom suites equipped to GLP and GMP standards, with enlarged laboratory facilities which will enable the company to continue to grow and provide more tailored solutions to our customers.

This new facility will increase its manufacturing capacity and offers bespoke manufacturing in Grade C and D cleanrooms, together with our standard ISO Class 3/5 cleanroom suites. The increased frozen and chilled storage facilities will also benefit customers requiring logistics services.

Collaboration and Partnerships

Working together with academia, other companies and support organisations has been key to the success of the business and a strategy we have adopted since our formation in 2008.

Its partnership with the University of Bedfordshire led to new sampling technology to transform the global battle against Coronavirus and other viruses by improving the speed and safety of sampling. Alongside researchers from the University of Bedfordshire’s School of Life Sciences, we worked together to produce a range of second-generation ‘Stabilising Viral Inactivation Buffers’ (Inactivir) for the transportation of samples for viral testing, with government support through an Innovate UK grant.

Dr. Robin Maytum, principal lecturer in biomedical sciences at the University of Bedfordshire and Covid-19 research team, said: “We have been working with Life Science Group for just over a year now and this partnership has proved to be an invaluable opportunity for both our research students and staff at the University of Bedfordshire. It has been great to see this work evolve from a scientific concept to something that we believe will make a difference to testing in the future and in the overall fight against Covid-19.”

LSG our currently exploring options with Bedfordshire University and other local universities to welcome students to the new facilities and use the training workshops to enhance their course content.

Our partnership with Coventry University (Centre of Sport, Exercise and Life Sciences) was recently recognised by us being shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Partnership between Academia and Business’ category of the Medilink Midlands Business Awards 2022.

The partnership with Coventry University was part of a three-year, £250,000, highly successful Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) programme, part funded by Innovate UK and was awarded the highest grade of ‘Outstanding’ by KTP for CellShip.

CellShip is transforming the delivery of cell and gene therapy. It is a cell shipment and storage medium, a sterile, xeno-free alternative to cryopreservation for the transporting at ambient temperatures and short-term storage of cells, it contains a non-toxic additive designed to protect cells against shear stress and to maintain membrane integrity.

Professor Sebastien Farnaud, professor in bio-innovation and enterprise at Coventry University, said: “The work achieved through this KTP is a breakthrough not only for the scientific community, but indirectly for our society as a whole.”

LSG continues to work with a number of academic institutions, including Coventry University and Nottingham University, to work with Masters students on short term projects for the benefit of both the student and the company. LSG is also very happy to be providing the opportunity for one staff member to have a sponsored PhD through Coventry University.