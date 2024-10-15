Commit Biologics appoints new chief scientific officer

Key Highlights:

Commit Biologics announced the appointment of Mikkel Wandahl Pedersen as chief scientific officer (CSO).

Dr. Pedersen will lead research and development of Commit’s BiCETM technology as the Company moves towards drug candidate (DC) nomination.

Commit is advancing development of its Bispecific Complement Engaging (BiCE) technology, aimed at activating the complement system to selectively kill tumor cells or cells involved in autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Pedersen is a seasoned R&D executive and scientific leader with over two decades of experience in immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease drug discovery and development. Most recently, he served as the CSO of Oslo-based Nykode Therapeutics, where he successfully created and executed a new research strategy, scaled the research organisation to support an expanding pipeline, and spearheaded key collaborations with external pharmaceutical partners.

Prior to Nykode, Dr Pedersen served as CSO of Symphogen (Ballerup, Denmark), where he held broad R&D responsibilities for the antibody discovery platform, lead discovery, pre-clinical as well as translational pharmacology, and advanced a number of products through IND studies and into the clinic. Following the acquisition of Symphogen by Servier, he played a critical role in the integration of the R&D team.

Krishna Polu, MD, chief executive officer of Commit Biologics, said: “Commit will greatly benefit from Mikkel’s exceptional leadership and deep scientific expertise. His years of experience in antibody-based drug discovery and his proven track record of building highly productive R&D teams will be invaluable as we move towards drug candidate (DC) nomination.”

Mikkel Wandahl Pedersen, PhD, newly appointed chief scientific officer of Commit Biologics, said: “Commit’s BiCE-based approach, harnessing the power of the complement system, has huge potential for tackling serious diseases, including cancer and autoimmune diseases. We have the opportunity to create a unique approach to developing meaningful therapies for patients, which is one of the main reasons I have joined this exciting company. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience to build an exciting pipeline together with the existing team.”

Founder and board member Nick Laursen, Ph.D, previously serving as CSO, will take on the role of head of discovery. “Mikkel’s deep drug development experience and talent as a strong R&D leader will help propel the Company forward,” said Dr Laursen. “His appointment as the CSO puts us in an excellent position to realise the full potential of our BiCE platform and advance highly effective new therapies to treat life-threatening diseases.”

Commit Biologics is advancing development of its Bispecific Complement Engaging (BiCE) technology, which is designed to potently activate the complement system to induce highly selective killing of tumour cells or cells implicated in autoimmune disease. BiCE uses single domain antibodies that bind to the complement protein C1q, consequently directing the complement system in a highly targeted way against cells of interest.

Dr. Pedersen has extensive experience in antibody-based drug discovery and development, having contributed to the development of numerous oncology antibody programs all the way from ideation, including eight clinical-stage programs. He has also been involved in the development of several vaccine programs, including COVID-19 vaccines, an HPV16 cancer vaccine and a personalised cancer vaccine. Furthermore, he has been instrumental in multiple pre-clinical and discovery programs in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases. He holds a PhD in cancer biology from the University of Copenhagen and is a co-author of over 40 peer-reviewed publications.