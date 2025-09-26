Concept Life Sciences expands integrated drug discovery facilities

Concept Life Sciences, a contract research organisation (CRO) serving the global life sciences and pharma industry, has announced the official opening, by Jonathan Pearce, the Labour Member of Parliament for High Peak, of its expanded integrated drug discovery facilities at its Chapel-en-le-Frith site.

This expansion brings chemistry, ADMET and screening biology capabilities together under one roof with 130 scientists now on site.

This represents a key milestone in the Company’s mission to accelerate the development of life-changing therapies, enhancing its ability to provide streamlined integrated drug discovery services that unlock progress in early-stage innovation through efficient workflows and troubleshooting.

Jon Pearce, MP, High Peak, said: "It is fantastic to see Concept Life Sciences investing in Chapel-en-le-Frith and creating one of the UK’s leading drug discovery research sites here in High Peak. This expansion not only brings high-skilled, high-value jobs to our community, but also puts our region at the forefront of groundbreaking work to develop life-changing therapies. It shows the enormous potential for growth in life sciences both here in High Peak and across the UK, building on our proud tradition of innovation while helping to secure the high-quality jobs of the future. By investing in world-class science locally, we are supporting both our local economy and the UK’s global leadership in the sector."

The expanded facilities, which include custom-fit drug discovery solutions across a broad range of modalities and therapy areas, are also expected to provide high-value life-sciences job opportunities in the Manchester and Sheffield region. The Company’s headquarters is now one of the UK’s largest drug discovery research sites.

Jonathan Critchley, chief financial officer at Concept Life Sciences, said: “This expansion of our facilities further strengthens our ability to turn breakthrough science into viable, fundable and clinically impactful therapies through our integrated drug discovery capabilities. As an agile, client-centric CRO, with world-leading scientific and regulatory expertise, we don’t just deliver on the science for our clients, we provide a tailored solution-oriented approach to enable early-stage research companies to overcome unique drug discovery challenges.”