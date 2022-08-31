Coperion and Coperion K-Tron to showcase at Powtech 2022

At Powtech 2022, Coperion and Coperion K-Tron will present versatile bulk material handling and feeding solutions to industries from chemical to plastics, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Key highlights:

At this year's booth, Coperion is presenting the proven WZK two-way diverter valve that has a been popular choice for users for over 60 years with its reliability, serviceability, and versatility for use in a wide variety of applications.

Furthermore, Coperion K-Tron is introducing the new ProRate PLUS line of feeders as well as the high-precision K3-V100 vibratory loss-in-weight feeder and the K3 pharma feeder with the P10 sanitary vacuum sequencing receiver.

Coperion will provide another opportunity for attendees to get to know their broad spectrum of rotary and diverter valves by visiting the Coperion Show Van. They will also experience the advantages in safe and economical bulk material handling equipment Coperion has to offer.

60 years of WZK Two-Way Diverter Valve

As a highlight at Powtech, Coperion is presenting the proven WZK two-way diverter valve. Thousands of these valves have been used over decades and still to this day, is popular with users with its compact and serviceable construction that is suited for a wide variety of applications. It is designed for an operating pressure of up to +5 barg and can be used both for dilute or dense phase conveying lines as well as for gravity pipes. Its aluminium housing with stainless-steel pipe inserts keeps its weight low, making installation easy.

To ensure straightforward operation, the diverter valve offers quick access to its internal parts, an advantage not only for maintenance tasks, but also for making cleaning easy.

The gentle deflection angle (+/-35°) and more even cross section provide gentle product conveying. Moreover, the WZK is equipped with pressure-assisted seals, assuring that the diverter is sealed from one channel to the other as well as to the outside. With its construction, the seal adjusts to the conveying pressure with no need for additional utility air. Furthermore, it is suited for use in ATEX zones.

New efficient solution for simple feeding applications: ProRate PLUS Feeder Line

Coperion K-Tron will be introducing a representative of the new ProRate PLUS feeder line at the show. This new gravimetric feeder line is a dependable, high-performance and efficient solution for feeding pellets and other free-flowing bulk materials in plastics applications, offering a good price-performance ratio as well as short lead times. The ProRate PLUS single screw feeders can be installed as individual units or in groupings of up to six feeders around a single process intake, depending upon the recipe.

Its design enables very compact, space-saving configuration so that up to six feeders can be grouped together within a radius of 1.5 meters around one extruder intake. The three feeder models — PLUS-S, PLUS-M and PLUS-L — cover a broad spectrum of feeder performance. Depending upon the material, the ProRate PLUS feeder can achieve rates of 3.3 to up to 4800 dm3/h. This line of feeders distinguishes itself with simple assembly and easy access for cleaning and servicing purposes.

Broad product portfolio for appropriate feeding solutions

Along with the ProRate PLUS line, Coperion K-Tron will be showing two more representatives from their broad product portfolio. The extremely precise K3-CL-SFS-V100 vibratory loss-in-weight feeder with a patent-pending drive system and an advanced control unit achieves a level of precision that is 35% higher on average than that of conventional models. Vibratory feeders are ideal for gentle handling of a variety of materials, including brittle, abrasive materials, products with irregular forms and glass fibres.

For the ever-increasing demands of continuous processes in the pharmaceutical industry, Coperion K-Tron is showing its K3-PH-ML-D4-QT20 pharma feeder with the P10 vacuum sequencing sanitary receiver. Thanks to the trapezoid scale shape and significantly smaller footprint, the K3 pharma loss-in-weight feeder line is optimised for multi-feeder clusters around a process inlet.

Furthermore, the modular construction simplifies and accelerates cleaning and servicing. The twin screw feeders are available in two sizes, QT20 and QT35. The P-Series vacuum sequencing conveyors and central receivers are intended for a broad palette of bulk materials and fulfil the strict hygienic requirements of the pharmaceutical industries.