Coperion to present new developments at Powtech

At Powtech 2026, Coperion will present two new developments at Booth 7-779 in Hall 7 that are designed to optimise the conveying of bulk materials and component cleaning.

× Expand Coperion

The new, patented “AutoAccess” automated extraction system for rotary valves simplifies inspection, cleaning and maintenance handling, considerably reducing downtimes. In addition, Coperion will introduce the newly developed WFV diverter valve, an economical and hygienic solution for gravimetric distribution of bulk materials.

Along with these two new products, Coperion is showing the Coperion K-Tron T35-QC feeder, equipped with a vacuum receiver for automatic refill.

Automated rotor extraction increases process efficiency

With the automated AutoAccess rotary valve extraction system, Coperion presents an innovative solution that significantly speeds up inspection, cleaning and maintenance processes. Where the valve previously had to be opened manually — by removing the screws on the side cover and pulling out the rotor — handling is now markedly simplified by an automated process that is revolutionary for rotary valves. In under one minute, the new bayonet lock on the side cover of the rotary valve is mechanically unlatched using no tools and the rotor is then extracted linearly. The rotor and bayonet lock can then be moved to the side for better accessibility. This automation not only reduces effort and downtimes during inspections, cleaning, and maintenance, but also eliminates the need for a skilled technician to open and close the rotary valve. For clean-room applications, fewer personnel need to be involved. Moreover, risk of damage to the rotor due to improper manual handling is reduced. Process standardization and reproducibility are also possible for operators.

Coperion has not only optimized the rotary valve extraction system but has also redesigned the rotor coupling and bearing that are necessary for the rotor's extraction. Using the new coupling, the rotor can be moved into any angular position. The rotor no longer needs to be turned into a specific position in order to connect with the drive when inserting it into the housing. This quick, straightforward closing process further streamlines operations and increases machine availability.

The external bearing arrangement of the rotary valve, with its proven shaft seal, prevents conveyed material from entering the bearing assembly, thus heading off potential damage to the rotary valve. This results in significantly longer service life and higher operational safety, especially when using abrasive or dusty products. In the course of the redesign, the bearing was modified and strengthened, leaving the rotor free to turn on the side cover in the extracted position and thus making it even easier to clean the rotor blades and chambers.

New bulk solids diverter for more economical and efficient bulk conveying

Another new product that Coperion is presenting at Powtech is the WFV bulk solid diverter valve, which can be used in various industries. This hygienic diverter valve offers an attractively priced solution for reliable gravimetric diverting of conveying material into gravity pipes. The WFV enables ideal product flow thanks to rounded shape of the rotating component. This bulk solid diverter is available in various versions. The gap-tight version is particularly suitable for no-pressure discharge in particular, but it is also suitable for applications with low or moderate system pressure. For this purpose, Coperion has developed a version equipped with various seals.

This stainless-steel diverter valve ensures high component quality through optimized wall strength and smooth surfaces. This bulk solid diverter stands out with an easy-to-disassemble design that provides ideal cleanability.

Intelligent solutions for reliable and controlled material delivery

The highly accurate Coperion K-Tron K2-ML-D5-T35 feeder in Quick Change design, on display at Booth 7-779, is equipped with ActiFlowTM bulk solid activator and is particularly suitable for all feeding applications requiring frequent material changes and good cleanability. Quick Change feeders from Coperion K-Tron are designed especially for applications requiring maximum flexibility in bulk material handling and product changes and that need cleaning-friendly equipment. These feeders allow for rapid exchange of feeding modules, minimizing downtimes and eliminating the risk of cross-contamination. Quick Change feeders can be equipped as twin screw feeders for moderate flowing products, or as single screw feeders for freely flowing products. They can also be swapped out to match the process to a new recipe.

The ActiFlow smart bulk solid activator reliably prevents the bridging of bulk materials that flow poorly in stainless steel hoppers. Unlike systems with agitators or other wear-prone mechanical flow aids, ActiFlow operates entirely without contact with the product and without moving parts in the bulk material area. Using vibrations applied to the hopper wall, ActiFlow gently activates the bulk material inside, using the optimal amplitude and frequency, which are automatically adjusted by the control system based on the material flow. This smart bulk solid activator was specifically developed for Coperion K-Tron loss-in-weight feeders