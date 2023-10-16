Coriolis Pharma Announces Strategic Growth Partnership With KKR and Frontier Biosolutions

× Expand Shutterstock

Coriolis Pharma has invested funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. In this context, Coriolis Pharma will enter into a strategic growth partnership with Frontier Biosolutions, a global pharma services platform newly formed by KKR and Flerie Invest AB.

Michael and Thomas Wiggenhorn, co-founders of Coriolis and members of the Board of Directors, said: “Since the foundation of Coriolis 15 years ago, it has been our vision to revolutionise the biopharmaceutical drug development process by integrating innovative digital formulation approaches from drug development to commercial products. The opportunity to partner with KKR and leverage Frontier Biosolutions' world-class experts will allow us to take a big leap forward in further expanding our scientific leadership in our fields of expertise and making this vision a reality.”

Coriolis Pharma has a unique expertise in formulation research and development, analytical services and non-GMP manufacturing of innovative high-value biologics and cell and gene therapy products. Our scientific capabilities enable clients from the biopharmaceutical industry to create drug products with global commercial potential from the very beginning of the development process up to commercialisation. We believe KKR’s investment will enable Coriolis to initiate the next phase of growth in its core business, expand its service portfolio along the value chain, strengthen its presence globally, and continue to integrate AI-based technologies.

“We are very excited about this unique partnership which will help us to continue the Coriolis success story,” commented Silvia Steyrer-Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Coriolis Pharma. “With KKR and Frontier Biosolutions, we have found quality-driven partners and industry experts who will support our excellent team to further expand our science-based services to our clients, whose needs will remain at the core of our activities.”

KKR is investing in Coriolis Pharma through its KKR Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, and is forming its new pharma services platform Frontier Biosolutions. Coriolis will gain access to KKR’s and Frontier Biosolutions’ global healthcare network to expand Coriolis’ global activities and growth plans focused on innovative, high-quality formulation research and development services.

Kugan Sathiyanandarajah, Managing Director and Head of KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth business in Europe, said: “We are excited about the formation of Frontier Biosolutions and to bring onboard Thomas Eldered, co-founder of Recipharm and life science investor at Flerie, as Executive Chairman of Frontier Biosolutions. We look forward to the joint collaboration with Coriolis Pharma to further expand the company and serve the growing demand for specialised services for the development of advanced therapeutics.”