Coriolis Pharma expands with new campus in Martinsried-Munich

Coriolis Pharma, a globally operating contract research and development organisation (CRDO) in formulation research and development of (bio)pharmaceutical drugs, ATMPs and vaccines, is expanding its current headquarters to form a new campus as the next step in its growth strategy.

Located in the heart of the Biotech Hotspot Martinsried, the new Coriolis Campus will double the overall capacities to 14.000 sqm. It will include two new buildings (Fraunhoferstrasse 14 and F14b), the current headquarters (F18b), and two additional locations (F8 and F11a). The new Campus with interconnected buildings will provide additional lab and office space, thus giving the company sustainable growth opportunities. The first building will be operational in early 2024, while the completion of the entire Coriolis Campus is planned for 2025.

“Coriolis Pharma is investing strongly in creating new attractive jobs in Martinsried,“ said Silvia Steyrer-Gruber, CEO of Coriolis Pharma. “The Coriolis Campus will be designed for our employees, offering new workspaces, meeting zones, a conference center and an employee restaurant. We formulate innovation by the way of working together, we formulate innovation and revolutionise formulation development.”

In the competitive real estate market in Martinsried, this possibility will give room to expand Coriolis’ position locally and globally, as a highly specialised contract research and development organisation (CRDO).

“We will plan and develop all facilities to be energy-efficient and sustainable,” said Dr. Michael Wiggenhorn, member of board of directors. “We will focus on energy by photovoltaics and geothermal sources as part of our concepts. Green spaces, planting of the roofs and facades will complete the Coriolis Campus feeling for our employees. It is important to contribute to our environment, besides focusing on our aim to enable the development of innovative therapies to improve quality of life of humankind.”

In the first construction phase, a modern lab infrastructure, including multipurpose facilities and office spaces will be established. In a second construction phase, a new facility with an employee restaurant and places of encounter will be built, to enable innovative and smooth processes within a stimulating working environment. This new facility will connect people and generate the heart of the Coriolis Campus.