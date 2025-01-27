Cormica acquires of Zwisler Laboratorium

Cormica has completed the acquisition of Zwisler Laboratorium, a provider of laboratory services headquartered in Reichenau, Germany.

× Expand Cormica

This landmark acquisition marks Cormica’s first entry into the German market, a key milestone in its strategy to expand its European footprint. The move underlines Cormica’s commitment to becoming a leading operator in high-growth European markets, with plans to explore additional opportunities for expansion in Germany.

Founded in 2001, Zwisler Laboratorium operates from a modern facility in southern Germany and delivers tailored services to pharmaceutical, biotech, packaging and medical device industries across Europe. The laboratory specialises in in-vitro pyrogen test, reprocessing (instruction for use) validation, environmental monitoring, microbiological integrity tests, and bespoke consulting services to support clients in meeting stringent regulatory requirements. It has also developed in-vitro testing options to reduce in-vivo testing, further advancing its commitment to innovation.

Cormica, backed by Limerston Capital, operates laboratory facilities in the UK and the US, offering a broad spectrum of testing services including medical device proof-of-concept testing, in-vitro validation, pharmaceutical and device stability studies and batch release testing. Its services extend to GxP compliance, biocompatibility, sterility, broader microbiological testing, and physical performance testing, ensuring thorough support for clients.

With a rapidly growing reputation as a global leader, Cormica is committed to helping life science manufacturers bring lifesaving medical technologies to market more quickly, more safely, and more efficiently.

The acquisition of Zwisler builds on this mission, bringing German-based microbiological expertise into Cormica’s portfolio and providing clients with access to an expanded range of services. The move strengthens Cormica’s ability to support its customers in navigating the complex regulatory environments of Europe and beyond.

Mark Hammond, CEO of Cormica Group, said: “This acquisition is a significant milestone for Cormica Group. Germany is a critical market for life sciences, and establishing a foothold here has been a long-term priority for us.

“Zwisler Laboratorium has an exceptional reputation for quality and innovation, and we are pleased to welcome its talented team into the Cormica family. This is just the beginning of our journey in Germany, and we look forward to building on this foundation to expand further in the region."