Coronado Research announce appointment of Dr Jennifer Bradford as VP

Coronado Research has announced that Dr Jennifer Bradford has been appointed as VP, head of data science.

Bradford has a diverse background spanning both academia and industry with a proven track record in leading the development and implementation of customer-centric digital solutions, including AI and data science, within the pharmaceutical industry. Bradford excels in leading cross-functional technical teams and collaborating closely with stakeholders to ensure teams extract maximum value from their data.

With extensive experience working at the intersection of digital and clinical in industry and academia, she has played a key role in applying cutting-edge digital innovations to drive scientific advancement and optimise data-driven outcomes.

Coronado Research chief scientific officer, Professor Jennifer Visser-Rogers said: “Jenny brings a wealth of experience in data science, and is expert in using AI and data science to help companies extract value from their data. She will support our vision of advancing pharmaceutical research through cutting-edge data-driven clinical trials that leverage emerging technologies to create a more effective and equitable model.”

Jennifer Bradford said: “Many companies know that technology has the capability to transform their drug development programmes but don’t know how to get started. It can be challenging for companies to know how to utilise AI and digital solutions, and I am excited that Coronado Research will be offering support to unlock the potential of these technologies.”

She added: “I will be working cross-functionally in Coronado so that customers can access data-driven approaches with advanced analytics, AI, and data visualisations across the entire drug development continuum.”