Covestro and PharmaJet remove sting with collaboration

Polymer company, Covestro, has announced its collaboration with PharmaJet, a biotech company in needle-free injection technology.

PharmaJet’s Needle-free Injection Systems (NFIS) provide a more effective way of administering drugs and biologics, and are preferred by patients, caregivers, and healthcare workers.

NFIS are used as the method of delivery in 20+ COVID vaccine development programs and the world’s first plasmid-based DNA vaccine which recently received Emergency Use Authorisation for COVID in India.

The PharmaJet systems require a polycarbonate material to meet the specifications of the syringe and vial adapter while standing up to gamma radiation and ethylene oxide sterilisation.

Chris Cappello, president and CEO, at PharmaJet, said: “We needed a polycarbonate resin that was suitable for our biotech applications and came from a vendor we could rely on. Covestro has provided great support to PharmaJet in the fight against COVID-19, allowing the collaboration to achieve better immunological results than needle and syringe delivery.”

Mark Nichols, healthcare key account manager, Covestro, added: “Covestro is honoured to provide a reliable supply of Makrolon polycarbonate that meets the demand of needle-free injection, ultimately leading to a better patient experience, and reduced waste.”