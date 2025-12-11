Covestro and XRG commence strategic partnership

Covestro has announced the closing of its strategic partnership with XRG P.J.S.C. (formerly ADNOC International Limited, together with its subsidiaries in the following “XRG”).

× Expand Shutterstock - Elnur

The agreed capital increase of €1.17 billion was carried out as planned, providing Covestro with additional resources to support the implementation of its “Sustainable Future” strategy.

Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, said: “With today’s closing of the transaction, we can now begin our joint journey with XRG. Together with XRG as a strong and long-term partner, we are well positioned to drive Covestro’s transformation and create long-term value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders worldwide.”

The closing of the transaction marks the official start of the partnership, building on all underlying agreements and prior regulatory clearances.