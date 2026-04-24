CPHI Americas 2026 to focus on regulatory shifts, AI and biotech innovation

Informa Markets is set to host CPHI Americas 2026 (2-4 June), bringing together senior figures from across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

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The event will feature a revised conference-led format, with a focus on contract manufacturing, regulatory developments, artificial intelligence, and innovation in biologics and advanced therapies.

Part of the global CPHI portfolio, the annual event serves as a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotech companies, suppliers, and service providers to connect, share insights, and explore strategies to address industry-wide challenges.

The 2026 conference agenda is structured around key themes shaping the sector, including evolving regulatory frameworks, advances in artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience, and market positioning. Regulatory unpredictability remains a hot industry topic, and sessions will explore changes in US policy and approaches to risk-based decision-making. These include:

FDA in Flux: Navigating the New Regulatory Landscape, featuring former US Department of Health and Human Services official Molly Klote and Highlander Health co-founder Amy Abernethy

Global Risk Management and Risk-to-Value Transformation, led by Patrick Day, Principal Consultant at Lachman Consultants.

As investment in biologics accelerates, speakers will also examine the future of biotech innovation and funding strategies. Sessions include:

The Evolving Biotech Innovation Ecosystem: What’s Ahead? with Murray Aitken, Executive Director at the IQVIA Institute

Fueling Biotech Breakthroughs, featuring leaders from Likarda, BioLabs, Epivax and Morgan Stanley

Revolutionizing Medicine: The Evolving Landscape of Cell & Gene Therapy in the US

With continued pressure on global supply chains, sessions will focus on procurement strategies and external manufacturing models. These include:

Building Resilient Supply Chains: Bayer’s Best Practices in Procurement and External Manufacturing, presented by Luiz Barberini

The Future of Strategic Alliances in Pharma,” led by Mayank Nagar of Dr. Reddy’s.

Digitalisation and cybersecurity remain critical priorities. Sessions will address supply chain threats, digital infrastructure and the application of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, including:

Protecting Pharma: Ransomware, Social Engineering & Supply-Chain Threats, featuring the U.S. Secret Service

Embedding AI Across Drug Discovery,” led by Emily Lewis of UCB.

As competition intensifies, the conference will also examine strategies for differentiation and communication.

Future Market Strategy - Winning the Narrative as a Manufacturing Partner, featuring speakers from Bandwidth Solutions, LGM Pharma and Veranova.

Sarah Griffin, event manager at CPHI Americas, said: “CPHI Americas brings together leaders throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain to address the challenges shaping drug development and manufacturing. This year’s agenda focuses on the areas having the greatest impact on the sector, including regulatory shifts, AI and biologics, providing attendees with practical insight they can apply within their organisations.”

Registration for CPHI Americas 2026 is now open. For more information and to view the full conference agenda, click here.