CPHI Americas 2026 unveils keynote speakers tackling challenges

Informa Markets has announced its keynote speaker line-up for CPHI Americas 2026 (2-4th June), bringing together more than 80 industry thought leaders, including senior voices from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to address the most pressing challenges shaping the pharmaceutical industry.

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Spanning three days, CPHI Americas will gather senior leaders from across the pharmaceutical supply chain to explore regulatory change, artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience, and innovation in biologics and advanced therapies.

Part of the global CPHI portfolio, the annual event serves as a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotech companies, suppliers, and service providers to connect and share expertise on the current issues impacting drug development and manufacturing.

The 2026 speaker line-up reflects the breadth of expertise required in an increasingly complex market. Sessions will bring together regulators, industry executives and technical experts to discuss evolving policy frameworks, risk-based decision-making, and the future direction of global healthcare systems.

Among the featured speakers:

Richard Pazdur , former director of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence, will speak on the FDA-focused panel “FDA in Flux: Navigating the New Regulatory Landscape,” offering insights into evolving regulatory expectations and their implications for oncology and broader drug development.

, former director of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence, will speak on the FDA-focused panel “FDA in Flux: Navigating the New Regulatory Landscape,” offering insights into evolving regulatory expectations and their implications for oncology and broader drug development. Murray Aitken , senior vice president at IQVIA and Executive Director of the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, will present in “The Evolving Biotech Innovation Ecosystem: What’s Ahead?” examining the role of data, innovation, and investment in shaping the future of biotech.

, senior vice president at IQVIA and Executive Director of the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, will present in “The Evolving Biotech Innovation Ecosystem: What’s Ahead?” examining the role of data, innovation, and investment in shaping the future of biotech. Sirsij Peshin, chief procurement officer and global lead, Source to Pay at Pfizer Inc., will contribute to “The New Dynamics of U.S. Pharma: How Market Forces Are Redefining the Industry’s Future,” sharing perspectives on procurement strategy, supply chain transformation and market pressures.

Key sessions will examine how shifting FDA expectations are reshaping supply chain strategies, with insights into regulatory priorities, compliance standards and the impact on market access in the U.S.

Discussions around advances in mRNA delivery are featured in the agenda, covering next-generation lipid nanoparticle technologies designed to improve tolerability and enable repeat dosing, alongside emerging applications in gene therapies and vaccines.

Additional sessions will explore supply chain resilience, digital transformation, and the growing role of artificial intelligence, as well as strategies for differentiation in an increasingly competitive market.

Sarah Griffin, event manager at CPHI Americas, said: “At its core, CPHI Americas is about bringing the industry together to have the conversations that don’t always happen elsewhere, the honest discussions about what’s changing and what that means in practice.”

“When you have regulators, manufacturers, and innovators all in one place, the value comes from that exchange of perspectives. It’s not just about listening to presentations, it’s about challenging ideas, sharing experiences, and leaving with a clearer sense of how to move forward.”

“This year’s speaker line-up really reflects the pace of change we’re all experiencing. Whether it’s regulatory uncertainty or rapid technological advances, our focus is on giving people insights they can put to use, not just to understand what’s happening, but to respond to it with confidence.”

Registration for CPHI Americas 2026 is open, current pricing ends May 30th. For more information and to view the full speaker line-up, visit https://www.cphi.com/americas/