CPHI Americas relocates to Miami for 2027

Informa Markets, organiser of CPHI Americas, announced that the event will move to Miami in 2027.

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The relocation is designed to enhance international accessibility, increase executive participation and support the event’s continued growth as a leading platform for pharmaceutical innovation, outsourcing and strategic partnerships.

The move reflects CPHI Americas’ commitment to creating a more connected, content-driven experience for the global pharmaceutical community. Miami’s position as a major international gateway, combined with its growing healthcare and innovation ecosystem, will provide greater opportunities for networking, collaboration and business development across the industry.

“CPHI Americas has evolved significantly in recent years, with increasing demand for high-value content, executive networking and strategic business engagement,” said Sherma Ellis-Daal, of Informa Markets. “Miami offers the international accessibility, business environment and hospitality infrastructure needed to support the next phase of the event’s growth while delivering an exceptional experience for attendees, exhibitors and partners.”

Miami's strategic location and extensive international flight network make it one of the most accessible destinations in North America for global business travellers. The city offers direct connections to major markets across Europe and beyond, helping reduce travel barriers for exhibitors, speakers and attendees.

The enhanced accessibility is expected to strengthen CPHI Americas’ ability to attract a diverse international audience, creating new opportunities for collaboration across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors.

As one of the world's leading business and leisure destinations, Miami offers attendees a compelling environment that combines professional engagement with world-class hospitality.

Visitors benefit from:

Year-round warm weather

Beachfront accommodations and meeting spaces

Extensive hotel capacity

A diverse restaurant and entertainment offering

These advantages encourage longer stays, creating additional opportunities for informal networking, business meetings and relationship building outside the conference program.

South Florida has emerged as an increasingly important centre for healthcare innovation, attracting healthcare investors, medtech organisations, biotechnology companies and international healthcare stakeholders. The region's growing influence aligns closely with CPHI Americas' mission of connecting industry leaders, advancing innovation and facilitating strategic partnerships across the pharmaceutical value chain.

Miami's appeal among private equity firms, venture capital groups, healthcare investors and international business organisations creates an environment that extends beyond traditional conference networking.

This environment is expected to support increased participation from pharmaceutical executives, investors and senior decision-makers, further strengthening the quality of conversations and partnerships formed at the event.

The move to Miami supports CPHI Americas' broader strategy to deliver a more premium event experience centred on contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), outsourcing, artificial intelligence, regulatory strategy and executive networking.

The show will take place May 25-26th 2027, at the Miami Convention Center. More details about CPHI Americas 2027 will be announced in the coming months, but you can register your interest for the show today here.

CPHI Americas is a leading pharmaceutical industry event that brings together manufacturers, suppliers, innovators, executives and solution providers from across the global pharmaceutical supply chain. The event provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing and business development across manufacturing, outsourcing, regulatory affairs, digital innovation and emerging industry trends.