CPHI and PMEC India 2026 expands to two venues

As the global pharmaceutical industry advances into a phase defined by innovation, automation, and deeper collaboration, CPHI & PMEC India 2026 has announced an expansion.

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Expanding and entering its 19th edition, the event will be hosted across two world‑class venues in Delhi NCR, enabling sharper focus and deeper engagement at scale. CPHI India will take place from 23–25 November 2026 at IICC, Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, while PMEC India will be organised from 24–26 November 2026 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The partially overlapping schedules create a continuous four‑day engagement window, offering greater flexibility and expanded opportunities for collaboration across the pharmaceutical value chain.

To ensure seamless accessibility between the two venues, dedicated shuttle services will connect both venues, enabling smooth and efficient movement for attendees. The event will also encourage and incentivise metro travel, while enhancing overall visitor convenience and connectivity.

India’s expanding role in global pharma

India continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most important pharmaceutical hubs. As the third‑largest pharmaceutical producer by volume, the country supplies over 20% of global generic medicines while steadily expanding its footprint across APIs, finished dosage formulations, contract manufacturing, biotechnology, and advanced therapies. With the Indian pharmaceutical market projected to reach approximately USD 130 billion by 2030, the industry is entering a phase of sustained growth and heightened global relevance.

At the same time, the sector is advancing rapidly through digitalisation, AI‑led manufacturing and quality systems, creating new opportunities to enhance efficiency, compliance, and innovation. As regulatory expectations rise globally and supply chains become increasingly interconnected, the need for focused, high‑quality industry engagement has become more important than ever.

CPHI & PMEC India has grown alongside this momentum and the increasing scale and diversity of participation has driven the need for a format that will deliver greater clarity, depth, and relevance.

Speaking on the expansion of the platform, Mr Yogesh Mudras, managing director, Informa Markets in India, says: “The decision to expand CPHI & PMEC India into a two‑venue format was driven by research and clear industry feedback. After an 18‑month international, consultant‑led study and extensive stakeholder consultations, it was evident that the event had outgrown a single venue. Visitors needed more time, exhibitors needed more space, and both were seeking deeper, more effective engagement. The overlapping schedule effectively adds a fourth day, improving time efficiency, enabling cross‑show synergy, and delivering stronger ROI.

By removing size constraints and creating focused, specialised platforms, we are enabling innovation across the entire pharmaceutical value chain while continuing to deliver the trust, continuity, and value the industry expects from us. This expansion is about building a future‑ready platform that supports India’s growing leadership as the pharmacy of the world.”

CPHI India

Hosted at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, CPHI India 2026 will continue to serve as India’s most internationally connected platform for pharmaceutical ingredients, APIs, formulations, and associated services. It will bring together API and excipient manufacturers, generic and finished dosage producers, CROs, CDMOs, biotech organisations, and service providers, supporting global sourcing, export‑led growth, innovation exchange, and strategic partnerships.

With clearer segmentation and structured exhibition zones, CPHI India is designed to enable deeper engagement across commercial, technical, regulatory, and R&D‑led conversations that underpin global pharmaceutical supply chains.

For more details, visit: https://www.cphi.com/india/attend/why-attend/

PMEC India

At India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, PMEC India 2026 will evolve into a fully dedicated destination for pharmaceutical machinery, equipment, and manufacturing technologies. With an exclusive focus on processing, packaging, cleanroom, laboratory, automation, and digitally enabled manufacturing solutions, PMEC India offers a highly immersive environment for engineering, manufacturing, and operations decision‑makers.

This sharper focus reinforces India’s growing capabilities in pharmaceutical manufacturing and technology, supporting the broader Make in India vision for pharma machinery and strengthening the country’s role as a global manufacturing and sourcing partner.

Visit: https://www.cphi.com/india/attend/why-attend-pmec

One unified ecosystem, purposefully designed

Together, CPHI India and PMEC India represent the complete pharmaceutical value chain, delivered through two specialised yet seamlessly connected platforms. The format enhances navigability, relevance, and engagement quality, ensuring that each segment receives the environment it needs while enabling synergistic interaction across formulation, ingredients, and manufacturing communities.

Thoughtfully curated features such as a single registration providing real‑time access to both venues, dedicated shuttle services, Delhi Metro connectivity, and an enhanced digital platform are designed to help participants plan meetings and optimise their time on‑site.

Apart from the business on the show floor, the expanded format has been designed to deliver value and dynamism through its emphasis on leadership dialogue, curated networking, and community‑building initiatives, including Women in Pharma, leadership roundtables, more structured exhibition zones, and expanded international participation.

Building on legacy

Mr Rahul Deshpande, senior group director, Informa Markets in India, opines: “This expansion strengthens the pharmaceutical ecosystem by giving both CPHI India and PMEC India the focus and scale they need to grow, while remaining part of one integrated value‑chain platform. CPHI continues as the global hub for APIs, formulations, and services, while PMEC now has a fully dedicated venue to showcase machinery and manufacturing technologies at a much larger and more impactful scale.

For exhibitors, the priorities are clear, business generation, relevant buyers, and meaningful conversations, and this new format delivers exactly that. With overlapping days, participants gain exposure across the value chain in ways that were not possible earlier. Indeed, if you are in pharma and not at CPHI & PMEC, you are genuinely missing something big.”

For nearly two decades, CPHI & PMEC India has been at the heart of the pharmaceutical industry - bringing stakeholders together to connect, collaborate, and drive progress. As the industry enters its next phase of global growth and innovation, CPHI & PMEC India 2026 stands as a defining milestone - uniting the entire pharma ecosystem across two venues, with greater scale, smarter experiences, and a sharper focus on meaningful business outcomes.