CPHI Frankfurt 2025 unveils speaker line-up

Informa Markets, the team behind CPHI Frankfurt has unveiled its 2025 speaker line-up, featuring an inspiring agenda of global pharma leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

× Expand Informa Markets

With a brand-new Leadership Summit debuting at this year’s conference and seven specialist content tracks, the event promises fresh insights into all of the trends shaping the future of pharma.

Taking place at Messe Frankfurt between 28-30th October, 2025, CPHI will bring together 260+ expert speakers from across the pharmaceutical value chain, including regulators, manufacturers, biotech startups, and supply chain leaders, to address industry-critical topics such as drug development, digital transformation, AI, sustainability, and packaging innovation.

“The 2025 event reflects not only the scale of innovation across pharma but also the sector’s need for connected leadership and diverse perspectives,” said Tara Dougal, event director for Informa Markets.

“Our speaker line-up represents a balance of experience and forward thinking, tackling the core challenges and opportunities facing pharma today.”

New for 2025: The Leadership Summit

For the first time, CPHI Frankfurt will feature a Leadership Summit, sponsored by Ensera. This will be a high-level platform for executive discussions on global policy, market dynamics, regulation, and long-term strategy. Our executive leaders will explore topics such as pharmaceutical resilience, M&A trends, access to medicines, and geopolitical shifts impacting supply chains.

Full speaker program by track

Packaging and Device Innovation (Location: Hall 8.0) Exploring patient-centric packaging, connected devices, pre-filled syringes, and regulatory strategies for combination products.

Exploring patient-centric packaging, connected devices, pre-filled syringes, and regulatory strategies for combination products. Future of Pharma and Ingredients – (Location: Hall 8.0) Focused on the evolution of APIs, novel excipients, digital chemistry, and regulatory modernisation.

Focused on the evolution of APIs, novel excipients, digital chemistry, and regulatory modernisation. Next-Gen Bio – (Location: Hall 4.1) Covering advanced biologics, cell and gene therapy, mRNA platforms, and manufacturing scale-up challenges.

Covering advanced biologics, cell and gene therapy, mRNA platforms, and manufacturing scale-up challenges. Clinical Innovation (Location: Hall 6.1) Featuring real-world evidence, decentralised trials, digital endpoints. and AI-driven patient recruitment.

Featuring real-world evidence, decentralised trials, digital endpoints. and AI-driven patient recruitment. Manufacturing 5.0 (Location: Hall 4.1) Highlighting smart factories, data integration, AI/ML in production, and operational excellence.

Highlighting smart factories, data integration, AI/ML in production, and operational excellence. Sustainable Futures (Location: Hall 4.0) Addressing circular pharma, green manufacturing, emissions reduction, sustainable sourcing and ESG reporting.

Addressing circular pharma, green manufacturing, emissions reduction, sustainable sourcing and ESG reporting. Spotlight Stage (Location: Hall 4.0) Covering the latest developments in cleanroom operations and sustainability

Covering the latest developments in cleanroom operations and sustainability Leadership Summit (new) (Location: Europa Room Hall 4.0) Strategic panels on global pharma leadership, business continuity and market access.

Each track is curated in collaboration with expert partners, including IQVIA, Medicines for Europe, CEPI, EFCG and PSCI, ensuring the sessions are informed by current data and global priorities.

The 2025 speaker cohort reflects a growing emphasis on diversity of thought and experience, bringing together multinational experts from industry, government, academia, and nonprofit sectors. CPHI Frankfurt remains a critical platform for fostering cross-sector collaboration and accelerating innovation across every stage of pharmaceutical development.