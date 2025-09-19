CPHI Frankfurt Pharma Awards 2025 finalists announced

Informa Markets, has announced the shortlist for the CPHI Pharma Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements across pharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, sustainability, leadership and women in pharma.
The awards spotlight the companies and individuals pushing the boundaries of science and technology to advance global healthcare.
The CPHI Pharma Awards finalists for 2025 include innovators redefining everything from synthetic biology and AI-powered formulation to patient access, circular packaging, and leadership in rare diseases, spotlighting the most transformative work happening in the industry today. This year’s shortlist also celebrates the next generation of pharmaceutical changemakers through the Future Leader and Women in Pharma categories, spotlighting individuals whose impact and vision are reshaping the industry from within.
“We’ve been incredibly impressed by the quality, originality, and ambition of this year’s submissions. Across every category, the finalists are setting new standards in pharmaceutical innovation, sustainability, and patient impact. The CPHI Pharma Awards are a vital platform to spotlight the progress shaping the future of our industry. We’re looking forward to celebrating these achievements and announcing the winners on the opening day of CPHI Frankfurt.” Tara Dougal, CPHI Event Director, Informa Markets.
The winners will be revealed during an exclusive networking reception on 28th October – the opening day of CPHI Frankfurt 2025, held at Messe Frankfurt from 28-30th October.
Finalists by Category
The full list of 2025 finalists is available by category below. Further information on each finalist can be found here:
API Development and Innovation
- Lonza: Design2Optimize
- CMAC: From Crystallisation to tablet: A scalable Platform for API Agglomeration.
- Merck KgaA: mPredict Co-crystal Prediction Service
- CordenPharma International: TAPS: TAG Assisted Peptide Synthesis
Accelerating Innovation
- NunaBio Ltd: Custom, cell-free, synthetic DNA
- TriLink Biotechnologies: GMP-Grade CleanCap M6 Analog
- Covestro Deutschland AG: Mono-Material Drug Delivery Demonstrator
- Accord Healthcare: Orgovyx - Transforming prostate cancer care
- Invengene Private Limited: Room temperature-stable generic Posaconazole Injection Using Hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPβCD)
- Prestige BioPharma: Ullenistamab: A Targeted MAB for pancreatic cancer
At the Heart of Pharma
- Accord Healthcare: A decade of impact with International Health Partners (IHP)
- PharmEvo Pvt. Ltd: Elevating patient safety through intelligent design
- Strides: Enhancing access to affordable healthcare - HIV
- Farmak International: Resilient by Design: Farmak Group’s Ukrainian-rooted pharma network blueprint for crisis-proof global supply
- CNX Therapeutics and the Social Mobility Foundation: Talent without barriers
CEO of the Year
- Bobby Sheng: Bora Pharmaceuticals
- Deepak Bahri: Sentiss Pharma
- Hanns-Christian Mahler: ten23 health
- Lars Petersen: FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Lisa Soyeon Park: Prestige Biopharma
- Michael Quirmbach: CordenPharma International
Drug Delivery and Device Innovation
- Azelis Group NV: Advanced Peristomal Barrier & Adhesion Cream
- SHL Medical: Maggie Mix: A dual-chamber autoinjector with Needle Isolation Technology (NIT)
- LTS Lohmann Therapie Systems AG: Launching the first biosimilar in an on-body injector
- Ypsomed: Uniting sustainability and patient convenience in self-injection devices
Finished Formulation
- Zerion Pharma A/S: Dispersome technology
- Evonik Industries AG: EUDRACAP colon: The world’s first functional ready-to-fill capsule for oral drug delivery to target the ileo-colonic region
- CrystecPharma: Modified Supercritical Anti-Solvent (mSAS) particle engineering for stabilisation of biomolecules
- Roquette: ReadiLYCOAT Plant-Based Coating Systems for enhanced oral dosage solutions
- Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients: Innovaform Innovation and formulation accelerator
Future Leader
- Jakub Knurek: Mabion
- Mark Kelada: Nelipak Laboratory Services
- Mohammad Farahani: CinnaGen
- Yolanda Gomez: Esteve CDMO
- Yuvansh Khokhani:YSK Laboratories Pvt Ltd
Manufacturing Excellence
- Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH: Advanced lyophilization modelling
- Enzene: EnzeneX: Fully-connected continuous manufacturing
- Bausch+Ströbel SE + Co. KG: GENEX, robotic, modular aseptic fill-finish platform
- VectorBuilder: VectorBuilder’s gene drug manufacturing platform
Packaging and Machinery
- SCHOTT Pharma: SCHOTT TOPPAC infuse – the next generation IMA LIFE: TILE-X: New generation gloveless aseptic fill-finish system
- H&T Presspart: Vytal innovative RTU snap-fit closure
Start-Up Initiative
- Green Elephant Biotech: CellScrew
- NunaBio Ltd: Custom: Cell-free, synthetic DNA - including high complexity sequences, multi kilobase length and milligram scale - made in days to weeks
- NovoArc GmbH: Lipids for innovative drug formulation
- ORYL Photonics: ORYL F1
Supply Chain Excellence
- Cryoport Systems: Integrated end-to-end supply chain platform
- Occam Systems: Resilient chemical supply chains, supercharged by AI
- QYOBO GmbH: QYOBO platform
- TraceLink: TraceLink Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS)
Sustainability
- Celtic Renewables: Leading the Green Chemical Revolution, transforming industrial by-products into high-value green chemicals.
- Enantios: Enantios platform - Enabling fast, label-free chiral analysis in solution
- Avantor: J.T.Baker Viral Inactivation Solution – Environmentally safer detergent for virus removal in bioprocessing
- AustinPx: KinetiSol Technology, a solvent-free, fusion-based technology that transforms poorly soluble drugs into high-bioavailability formulations
- Kindeva: Leading the way in next-generation propellants (NGPs) - commercial-ready capabilities in HFA152a and HFO1234ze propellants.
- Alliance to Zero: Lean, Green and Secure, a regulatory-ready, blister-free, syringe solution
- Huhtamaki: Omnilock Ultra PAPER
- Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI): Sustainability Grows on Trees: Producing QS-21, the Gold Standard vaccine adjuvant
Woman of the Year
- Adriana Kiędzierska-Mencfeld, Polpharma Biologics
- Christiane Bardroff, Rentschler Biopharma
- Dr. Ivy Gao, Sunresin
- Jennifer Gattari, Pfizer CentreOne
- Jonina Gudmundsdottir, Coripharma
- Meeta Gulyani, Ecolab Life Sciences