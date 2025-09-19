CPHI Frankfurt Pharma Awards 2025 finalists announced

Informa Markets, has announced the shortlist for the CPHI Pharma Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements across pharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, sustainability, leadership and women in pharma.

The awards spotlight the companies and individuals pushing the boundaries of science and technology to advance global healthcare.

The CPHI Pharma Awards finalists for 2025 include innovators redefining everything from synthetic biology and AI-powered formulation to patient access, circular packaging, and leadership in rare diseases, spotlighting the most transformative work happening in the industry today. This year’s shortlist also celebrates the next generation of pharmaceutical changemakers through the Future Leader and Women in Pharma categories, spotlighting individuals whose impact and vision are reshaping the industry from within.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed by the quality, originality, and ambition of this year’s submissions. Across every category, the finalists are setting new standards in pharmaceutical innovation, sustainability, and patient impact. The CPHI Pharma Awards are a vital platform to spotlight the progress shaping the future of our industry. We’re looking forward to celebrating these achievements and announcing the winners on the opening day of CPHI Frankfurt.” Tara Dougal, CPHI Event Director, Informa Markets.

The winners will be revealed during an exclusive networking reception on 28th October – the opening day of CPHI Frankfurt 2025, held at Messe Frankfurt from 28-30th October.

Finalists by Category

The full list of 2025 finalists is available by category below. Further information on each finalist can be found here:

API Development and Innovation

Lonza: Design2Optimize

CMAC: From Crystallisation to tablet: A scalable Platform for API Agglomeration.

Merck KgaA: mPredict Co-crystal Prediction Service

CordenPharma International: TAPS: TAG Assisted Peptide Synthesis

Accelerating Innovation

NunaBio Ltd: Custom, cell-free, synthetic DNA

TriLink Biotechnologies: GMP-Grade CleanCap M6 Analog

Covestro Deutschland AG: Mono-Material Drug Delivery Demonstrator

Accord Healthcare: Orgovyx - Transforming prostate cancer care

Invengene Private Limited: Room temperature-stable generic Posaconazole Injection Using Hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPβCD)

Prestige BioPharma: Ullenistamab: A Targeted MAB for pancreatic cancer

At the Heart of Pharma

Accord Healthcare: A decade of impact with International Health Partners (IHP)

PharmEvo Pvt. Ltd: Elevating patient safety through intelligent design

Strides: Enhancing access to affordable healthcare - HIV

Farmak International: Resilient by Design: Farmak Group’s Ukrainian-rooted pharma network blueprint for crisis-proof global supply

CNX Therapeutics and the Social Mobility Foundation: Talent without barriers

CEO of the Year

Bobby Sheng: Bora Pharmaceuticals

Deepak Bahri: Sentiss Pharma

Hanns-Christian Mahler: ten23 health

Lars Petersen: FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Lisa Soyeon Park: Prestige Biopharma

Michael Quirmbach: CordenPharma International

Drug Delivery and Device Innovation

Azelis Group NV: Advanced Peristomal Barrier & Adhesion Cream

SHL Medical: Maggie Mix: A dual-chamber autoinjector with Needle Isolation Technology (NIT)

LTS Lohmann Therapie Systems AG: Launching the first biosimilar in an on-body injector

Ypsomed: Uniting sustainability and patient convenience in self-injection devices

Finished Formulation

Zerion Pharma A/S: Dispersome technology

Evonik Industries AG: EUDRACAP colon: The world’s first functional ready-to-fill capsule for oral drug delivery to target the ileo-colonic region

CrystecPharma: Modified Supercritical Anti-Solvent (mSAS) particle engineering for stabilisation of biomolecules

Roquette: ReadiLYCOAT Plant-Based Coating Systems for enhanced oral dosage solutions

Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients: Innovaform Innovation and formulation accelerator

Future Leader

Jakub Knurek: Mabion

Mark Kelada: Nelipak Laboratory Services

Mohammad Farahani: CinnaGen

Yolanda Gomez: Esteve CDMO

Yuvansh Khokhani:YSK Laboratories Pvt Ltd

Manufacturing Excellence

Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH: Advanced lyophilization modelling

Enzene: EnzeneX: Fully-connected continuous manufacturing

Bausch+Ströbel SE + Co. KG: GENEX, robotic, modular aseptic fill-finish platform

VectorBuilder: VectorBuilder’s gene drug manufacturing platform

Packaging and Machinery

SCHOTT Pharma: SCHOTT TOPPAC infuse – the next generation IMA LIFE: TILE-X: New generation gloveless aseptic fill-finish system

H&T Presspart: Vytal innovative RTU snap-fit closure

Start-Up Initiative

Green Elephant Biotech: CellScrew

NunaBio Ltd: Custom: Cell-free, synthetic DNA - including high complexity sequences, multi kilobase length and milligram scale - made in days to weeks

NovoArc GmbH: Lipids for innovative drug formulation

ORYL Photonics: ORYL F1

Supply Chain Excellence

Cryoport Systems: Integrated end-to-end supply chain platform

Occam Systems: Resilient chemical supply chains, supercharged by AI

QYOBO GmbH: QYOBO platform

TraceLink: TraceLink Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS)

Sustainability

Celtic Renewables: Leading the Green Chemical Revolution, transforming industrial by-products into high-value green chemicals.

Enantios: Enantios platform - Enabling fast, label-free chiral analysis in solution

Avantor: J.T.Baker Viral Inactivation Solution – Environmentally safer detergent for virus removal in bioprocessing

AustinPx: KinetiSol Technology, a solvent-free, fusion-based technology that transforms poorly soluble drugs into high-bioavailability formulations

Kindeva: Leading the way in next-generation propellants (NGPs) - commercial-ready capabilities in HFA152a and HFO1234ze propellants.

Alliance to Zero: Lean, Green and Secure, a regulatory-ready, blister-free, syringe solution

Huhtamaki: Omnilock Ultra PAPER

Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI): Sustainability Grows on Trees: Producing QS-21, the Gold Standard vaccine adjuvant

Woman of the Year