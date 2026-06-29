CPHI Milan introduces new specialist zones at 2026 event

CPHI Milan 2026 has launched four specialist zones designed to connect pharmaceutical companies with the technologies, services and expertise shaping the future of healthcare manufacturing and supply chains.

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Taking place at the Fiera Milano exhibition centre in Rho, Italy, from 6-8th October 2026, the new zones include AI & Tech, Cold Chain & Logistics, Labelling, and Contamination Control. They will provide focused platforms for suppliers, innovators, and solution providers to engage directly with pharmaceutical and biotech decision-makers who are navigating increasing regulatory pressure, digital transformation, supply chain disruption, and rising patient expectations.

The initiative reflects CPHI's broader strategy to expand pharma's innovation ecosystem by attracting industries that may not traditionally consider themselves part of the pharmaceutical value chain, but whose technologies and capabilities are critical to the sector's future.

The launch of the new zones follows growing industry demand for greater collaboration between pharma and adjacent sectors, including software, logistics, advanced manufacturing, automation, compliance technologies, and smart packaging.

"Pharma is evolving rapidly, and innovation increasingly depends on collaboration beyond traditional industry boundaries," said Tara Dougal, event director for CPHI Milan. "These new zones are designed to help companies from adjacent industries showcase their expertise, from AI-driven manufacturing and digital compliance to resilient logistics and next-generation labelling solutions."

As pharmaceutical manufacturers face mounting pressure to improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, increase supply chain resilience, and accelerate commercialisation, demand for specialist external partners continues to grow.

The four new zones will spotlight the industries helping pharma respond to these challenges.

AI & Tech Zone

This zone will showcase software, digital infrastructure and intelligent technologies driving smarter pharmaceutical operations and commercial performance. Featuring providers across manufacturing optimisation, quality management, predictive maintenance, regulatory compliance, CRM platforms, real-world evidence and analytics, the zone will connect pharma manufacturers and CDMOs with technology partners capable of accelerating digital transformation.

Cold Chain & Logistics Zone

As biologics, cell and gene therapies, and temperature-sensitive medicines continue to expand globally, the Cold Chain & Pharma Logistics Zone will focus on the technologies and services supporting compliant, resilient and sustainable pharmaceutical logistics. The zone will bring together providers of temperature-controlled packaging, real-time monitoring technologies, storage solutions, transportation services, and supply chain orchestration platforms supporting modern pharmaceutical distribution.

Labelling Zone

The Labelling Zone will connect specialist suppliers with pharmaceutical packaging, manufacturing and regulatory teams seeking innovative approaches to compliance, traceability, anti-counterfeiting and patient engagement. From serialisation and track-and-trace technologies to smart packaging, e-labelling, RFID solutions and sustainable materials, the zone will highlight the growing role of labelling in improving patient safety and regulatory alignment.

Contamination Control Zone, in partnership with The International Confederation of Contamination Control Societies (ICCCS)

Driven by stricter global standards and revised EU GMP Annex 1 regulations, the Contamination Control Zone will provide a dedicated platform for suppliers supporting sterile manufacturing, cleanroom operations and contamination risk management. The zone will feature cleanroom specialists, monitoring system providers, containment equipment manufacturers, sterilisation technology providers, and compliance consultants helping pharmaceutical companies improve safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.

CPHI Milan has partnered with the International Confederation of Contamination Control Societies (ICCCS) to significantly expand contamination control's presence and impact at this year's event and establish it as a long-term industry priority.

ICCCS is the world's leading organisation representing contamination control associations and experts across cleanroom technology and pharmaceutical manufacturing hygiene from over 20 countries. Recognised for running international cleanroom certification programmes and supporting ISO standards, ICCCS unites companies supplying critical infrastructure to pharma, biotech, healthcare, and semiconductor industries.

With major industry events having disappeared and the sector previously fragmented, this collaboration creates a single, recognised global meeting point for the contamination control community. Together, CPHI and ICCCS will develop a cohesive Contamination Control Zone where manufacturers, suppliers, regulators and innovators can connect and form partnerships. The partnership offers preferential member rates and priority stand access to grow sector participation year-on-year.

ICCCS will shape certification sessions, technical workshops, and knowledge-sharing forums, while promoting the collaboration to its global network of cleanroom specialists, filtration providers, monitoring system manufacturers, and validation services. The ambition is for 2026 to become the foundation year for a multi-year programme, with the success of this initial edition determining deeper collaboration and larger sector-level impact in following years.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with CPHI Milan to strengthen the visibility and impact of contamination control within the pharmaceutical industry. As the importance of cleanroom technologies, sterile manufacturing and regulatory compliance continues to grow, it is essential to create dedicated platforms that bring together experts, innovators and end users," said Hasim Solmaz, chairman, ICCCS. "This partnership represents an important step towards positioning contamination control not as a supporting function, but as a critical pillar of product quality and patient safety. Through this collaboration, we aim to support knowledge exchange, industry alignment and the engagement of the next generation of professionals."

Andres Silva, global head of business development at Informa Markets adds: "We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the ICCCS - the global authority on cleanroom technology and contamination control standards, representing experts from 20+ countries.

"As pharma companies place greater emphasis on quality, compliance and sterile manufacturing, contamination control is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of pharmaceutical production. This partnership will significantly expand the presence of cleanroom and contamination control innovators at CPHI Milan, positioning contamination control as a key focus area, not only for 2026, but as a long-term priority for the industry."

CPHI Milan 2026 will bring together global pharmaceutical leaders, manufacturers, CDMOs, suppliers, and innovators from across the healthcare ecosystem, building on the scale and international reach of previous editions.