CPHI Milan Pharma Awards 2026 finalists announced

Informa Markets has announced the finalists for the CPHI Pharma Awards 2026, recognising outstanding achievements across companies and individuals pushing the boundaries of science and technology to advance global healthcare.

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The CPHI Pharma Awards shortlist for 2026 celebrates 15 categories, spotlighting individuals and companies in drug development, digital transformation, supply chain, manufacturing, sustainability, partnerships and leadership.

Tara Dougal, CPHI event director, Informa Markets said: “We’ve been incredibly impressed by the quality, originality, and ambition of this year’s submissions. Across every category, the finalists are setting new standards across the board. The CPHI Pharma Awards are a vital platform to spotlight the progress shaping the future of our industry, and we’re looking forward to celebrating these achievements and announcing the winners on the opening day of CPHI Milan.”

The winners will be revealed during a networking reception on October 6 – the opening day of CPHI Milan, which runs from 6-8th October.

Finalists by Category

The full list of 2026 finalists is available by category below. Further information on each finalist can be found:

API Development and Innovation

MODAG: Combined neurodegeneration platform involving PD DETECT and Emrusolmin

Combined neurodegeneration platform involving PD DETECT and Emrusolmin Lonza : GlycoConnect dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate technology

: GlycoConnect dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate technology Cambrex : Automated liquid-phase peptide synthesis platform

: Automated liquid-phase peptide synthesis platform FUJIFILM Biotechnologies: ShunzymeX

Digital Transformation

4G Clinical: Digital Clinical Supply Chain Control for Complex Trials

Digital Clinical Supply Chain Control for Complex Trials Evonik Industries : Self-driving labs

: Self-driving labs ForgeStop : ForgeStop Connected Products Platform — NFC Authentication for Pharmaceutical Supply Chains

: ForgeStop Connected Products Platform — NFC Authentication for Pharmaceutical Supply Chains Adalvo : Intelligence at Scale: How Adalvo Built an Enterprise-Grade Digital Transformation Engine at the Heart of a Specialist B2B Pharma Business

: Intelligence at Scale: How Adalvo Built an Enterprise-Grade Digital Transformation Engine at the Heart of a Specialist B2B Pharma Business Peerox: MADDOX: AI-Driven Knowledge & Troubleshooting Layer Empowering Shopfloor Operators in Pharma Packaging

AI-Driven Knowledge & Troubleshooting Layer Empowering Shopfloor Operators in Pharma Packaging Catalent: Qai Deviation Manager: AI-Enabled Digital Quality Transformation at Enterprise Scale.

Innovation in Drug Delivery, Devices and Packaging

NVV Pharma: ClearliQ Earwax: A Biomintetic Cerumenolytic Medical Device for Safe Self-Care of Earwax Impaction

ClearliQ Earwax: A Biomintetic Cerumenolytic Medical Device for Safe Self-Care of Earwax Impaction Eco-Inject: Eco-inject Sustainable Autoinjector

Eco-inject Sustainable Autoinjector LTS-Lohmann Therapie-System : LTS AccuTip Microneedle Array Patch Platform

: LTS AccuTip Microneedle Array Patch Platform Palladio Group : Smart Pill Pocket

: Smart Pill Pocket ForgeStop:× EM Microelectronic - Secure Connected Packaging for Pharmaceutical Track-and-Trace and Authentication.

Excellence with Purpose

Kepler Healthcare: Welcome Girl - A lifelong Noble Initiative” by Kepler Healthcare

Welcome Girl - A lifelong Noble Initiative” by Kepler Healthcare Strides Pharma Science: Learn While You Earn programme

Learn While You Earn programme Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency of Uzbekistan : Making medicines affordable in Uzbekistan: Reference Pricing, Digital Monitoring and Public Access

: Making medicines affordable in Uzbekistan: Reference Pricing, Digital Monitoring and Public Access Urtica: Named patient import when every dose matters

Named patient import when every dose matters Accord Healthcare: Hetronifly (Serplulimab): Expanding Equitable Access to Immunotherapy Through Purpose Driven Collaboration.

Finished Formulation

Cor.Con International: Epilamba Junior

Epilamba Junior Santa Farma: Innovative Mirabegron Modified-Release Formulation Platform for First-Generic Overactive Bladder Therapies

Innovative Mirabegron Modified-Release Formulation Platform for First-Generic Overactive Bladder Therapies SeraNovo: NanoGlass, a formulation platform for oral BCS IV and bRo5 drugs

NanoGlass, a formulation platform for oral BCS IV and bRo5 drugs Ashland: Permexa sodium caprate.

Innovation Catalyst

IMA SpA: ASSEMBLA – A Scalable, Device Centric Assembly Platform Enabling End to End Medical Device Industrialisation

ASSEMBLA – A Scalable, Device Centric Assembly Platform Enabling End to End Medical Device Industrialisation FUJIFILMBiotechnologies: MaruX

MaruX Prolific Machines: Optogenetic Platform Achieves Record-Breaking 21 g/L Antibody Titer

Optogenetic Platform Achieves Record-Breaking 21 g/L Antibody Titer StablePharma: StablevaX: Catalysing an Ecosystem of Thermostable Medicines

StablevaX: Catalysing an Ecosystem of Thermostable Medicines Aizon: Operational foundation for GMP AI

Operational foundation for GMP AI Touchlight: Cell-free Doggybone DNA (dbDNA) platform

Cell-free Doggybone DNA (dbDNA) platform VeriSIM Life: VeriSIM Life.

Manufacturing Excellence

Anemocyte: AMCAP enzymatic mRNA manufacturing technology: Manufacturing technology

AMCAP enzymatic mRNA manufacturing technology: Manufacturing technology IMA SpA’s DOMINA: DOMINA - Master of tableting platform

DOMINA - Master of tableting platform Lyo Innovation: LyoinMSTrack Mass Spectrometry

LyoinMSTrack Mass Spectrometry Bespak Bio: Next-Generation Gene Therapy Manufacturing Technology

Next-Generation Gene Therapy Manufacturing Technology Touchlight: World's First GMP-Licensed Cell-Free DNA Facility.

Supply Chain Excellence

Cryoport Systems: Defining Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Excellence Through ISO 21973 Certification

Defining Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Excellence Through ISO 21973 Certification Adalvo: From Reactive to Resilient: How Adalvo Rebuilt Supply Chain Planning as a Strategic Advantage

From Reactive to Resilient: How Adalvo Rebuilt Supply Chain Planning as a Strategic Advantage LSPedia: LSPedia OneScan

LSPedia OneScan Occam Systems: The Data-Driven Strategic Supply Chain Advantage

The Data-Driven Strategic Supply Chain Advantage Almac Group: Adapt platform: Zero Margin for Error: Supply Chain Excellence in Ultra-Rare Gene Therapy with Almac Adapt

Sustainable Pharma Excellence

Nordic Bioproducts Group: AaltoCell: Transforming Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Through Sustainable High-Performance MCC

AaltoCell: Transforming Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Through Sustainable High-Performance MCC Bloomage Biotechnology: Bloomsac Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate

Bloomsac Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate SCHOTT Pharma: Circular packaging – Delivery of pharmaceutical vials in circular packaging

Circular packaging – Delivery of pharmaceutical vials in circular packaging Celtic Renewables: Leading the green chemical revolution

Leading the green chemical revolution SK Pharmteco: Transforming Solvent Sustainability in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing through a Data-Driven Framework and Circular Acetonitrile Recovery

Transforming Solvent Sustainability in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing through a Data-Driven Framework and Circular Acetonitrile Recovery Sunresin New Materials: Uniform Functionalised Polymer Resin Technology: Redefining the Concept of Sustainability in Peptide Manufacturing

Uniform Functionalised Polymer Resin Technology: Redefining the Concept of Sustainability in Peptide Manufacturing Touchlight: World's First GMP-Licensed Cell-Free DNA Facility: Repurposed Infrastructure and Smaller Manufacturing Footprint.

Sustainable Transformation Partnership

Sartorius: From Suppliers to End Users: Creating a Cross-Industry Partnership for Circular Bioprocessing

From Suppliers to End Users: Creating a Cross-Industry Partnership for Circular Bioprocessing AstraZeneca: Further Together: Partnering for Systemic Change

Further Together: Partnering for Systemic Change Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative: Lead with Purpose, Decarbonise Faster - The PSCI Decarbonization Summit

Lead with Purpose, Decarbonise Faster - The PSCI Decarbonization Summit Schneider Electric: Pharma collaboration driving supply chain decarbonisation

True Partnership Excellence

CMAC: A world-leading manufacturing research consortium spanning academic and industry partners

A world-leading manufacturing research consortium spanning academic and industry partners MedPharm: Advancing First-in-Disease Topical Therapies Through Strategic Partnership: MedPharm and Palvella’s Co-Development of QTORIN™ Rapamycin from Concept to Commercial Readiness

Advancing First-in-Disease Topical Therapies Through Strategic Partnership: MedPharm and Palvella’s Co-Development of QTORIN™ Rapamycin from Concept to Commercial Readiness Enzene: From At‑Risk to Accelerated: How Enzene Redefines Biologics Development

From At‑Risk to Accelerated: How Enzene Redefines Biologics Development Adalvo: More Than a Dossier: How Adalvo Builds True Partnerships on Shared Risk, Shared Reward, and Shared Mission

More Than a Dossier: How Adalvo Builds True Partnerships on Shared Risk, Shared Reward, and Shared Mission Santa Farma: Transforming of Complex Local Generics into Global Patient Access

Transforming of Complex Local Generics into Global Patient Access Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services: Zoliflodacin End-to-End Multiparty Partnership.

Start-up Initiative

SolasCure: Aurase Wound Gel

Aurase Wound Gel NVV Pharma: ClearliQ: How a Dutch SME Disrupted Decades-Old Earwax Care with Biosolvent Science

ClearliQ: How a Dutch SME Disrupted Decades-Old Earwax Care with Biosolvent Science Eco-Inject: Eco-Inject Sustainable Autoinjector

Eco-Inject Sustainable Autoinjector Lambda Biologics: ODISEI - The Organoid-based Discovery Platform for Innovative Screening, Evaluation, and Identification

ODISEI - The Organoid-based Discovery Platform for Innovative Screening, Evaluation, and Identification Primogene: Primogene – Cell-Free Enzymatic Biomanufacturing Platform

Primogene – Cell-Free Enzymatic Biomanufacturing Platform RAWGA: VC-H1(Plant-based collagen alternative).

Future Leader

Dr Steven Nicholson of Crystec

Jakub Knurek of Mabion

Milena Gonakova of Pfizer CentreOne

Dr Sean McMahon of Ashland

Dr Pauline van der Wijst-Janssen of DFE Pharma.

Woman of the Year

Emma Charles of Bristol Myers Squibb

Jennifer Gattari of Pfizer CentreOne

Lorna Murtagh of Pfizer CentreOne

Maja Pedersen of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

Martina Feitzinger of Adalvo

Zhao Yan of Bloomage Biotechnology.

CEO of the Year

Anil Okay of Adalvo

Joerg Ahlgrimm of SK pharmteco

Julia Tsetis of Tsetis Group

Prashant Nagre of Fermenta Biotech

Shreehas Tambe of Biocon

Swapn Malpani of Cipla

Michael Kocher of Xelia Pharmaceuticals

Zhao Yan of Bloomage Biotechnology.

This year’s awards are sponsored by IQVIA, a global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries; Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI); and Taiwan Pharmaceutical Alliance