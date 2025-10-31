CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 winners announced

The winners of this year’s CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 were announced at a ceremony celebrating achievements across pharmaceutical innovation, leadership, manufacturing, sustainability, and women in pharma.

× Expand CPHI

The awards ceremony took place at CPHI Frankfurt and welcomed pharma professionals from across the globe. The celebrations recognised groundbreaking advancements, and companies and individuals whose innovations and achievements are helping to shape the future of the industry.

“This year, we received an incredible number of outstanding award submissions, and it was tough to choose winners for each category. Last night was an opportunity to celebrate excellence across our industry, and the winners and those shortlisted for an award should be so proud of their achievements,” said Tara Dougal, Events Director, Pharma Portfolio, Informa Markets.

The winners of each category are as follows:

API Development & Innovation: Corden Pharma International - TAPS: TAG Assisted Peptide Synthesis

Accelerating Innovation: NunaBio - Custom, cell-free, synthetic DNA

At the Heart of Pharma: CNX Therapeutics - Talent without barriers

CEO of the Year: Lars Petersen, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

Drug Delivery and Device Innovation: Ypsomed - YpsoLoop The pre-filled autoinjector

Finished Formulation: Evonik Industries: EUDRACAP colon

Future Leader: Yolanda Gomez of Esteve CDMO

Manufacturing Excellence: Enzene: EnzeneX - Fully-connected continuous manufacturing

Packaging and Machinery: SCHOTT Pharma: SCHOTT TOPPAC infuse – the next generation

Start-Up Initiative: Green Elephant Biotech - CellScrew

Supply Chain Excellence: Cryoport Systems - Cryoport Systems’ Integrated End-to-End Supply Chain Platform

Sustainability: Botanical Solution: Sustainability Grows on Trees - Producing QS-21, the Gold Standard vaccine adjuvant

Woman of the Year: Adriana Kiędzierska-Mencfeld, CEO, RezonBio

Entries for the CPHI Pharma Awards 2026 open in February 2026.