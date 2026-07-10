CPHI & PMEC China announces move from 2027

CPHI & PMEC China has announced that it will relocate to the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai beginning in 2027.

× Expand CPHI

The move follows years of sustained growth in exhibitor participation, visitor attendance and international engagement, with the 2026 show edition garnering over 3,700 exhibitors and 129,172 visits this year from audiences spanning 168 countries – the show’s highest numbers yet. Attendance from North America, Africa and Europe saw especially significant increases year-on-year, growing by 41%, 33% and 24% respectively. As demand from the global pharmaceutical community continues to increase, the event needs a venue that can support its scale, evolving format and long-term ambitions while also remaining in Shanghai.

The NECC offers more than 500,000 square meters of exhibition space, world-class infrastructure and advanced facilities designed to accommodate large-scale international events. The relocation will enable CPHI & PMEC China to enhance the exhibitor experience while creating new opportunities for innovation, networking and business growth across the pharmaceutical value chain.

For more than two decades, CPHI & PMEC China has served as a gateway to China's pharmaceutical industry, connecting ingredient suppliers, manufacturers, technology providers, buyers and decision-makers from around the world. The move to NECC ensures the event can continue to meet the evolving needs of the industry while strengthening its position as a leading global platform for pharmaceutical innovation and business.

The new venue will deliver several benefits for exhibitors and visitors, including:

Expanded exhibition capacity to support continued growth

Greater flexibility for specialised zones, conferences and networking opportunities

Improved visitor flow through a more integrated venue layout

Advanced digital infrastructure and event technology

Enhanced facilities for international participants

Sustainability-focused operations aligned with the event's environmental goals

The move will also support the continued expansion of CPHI & PMEC China which spans pharmaceutical ingredients, APIs, excipients, natural extracts, contract services, machinery, packaging, laboratory equipment, biopharmaceutical innovation and emerging technologies.

The additional capacity and flexibility offered by the NECC will also enable clearer sector zoning, more focused networking environments and improved opportunities for business meetings throughout the event.

As China's pharmaceutical sector continues to evolve, international companies increasingly recognise the country as a critical source of pharmaceutical ingredients, manufacturing expertise and innovation. The relocation to NECC will enable CPHI & PMEC China to welcome a larger and more diverse global audience while creating new opportunities for collaboration across international markets.

Orhan Caglayan, executive vice president, Pharma Portfolio, Informa Markets, said: "The move to the National Exhibition and Convention Centre represents an important step in the continued growth of CPHI & PMEC China. Over the years, the event has evolved into a truly global platform serving the pharmaceutical industry's sourcing, manufacturing and innovation needs. NECC provides the scale, flexibility and world-class infrastructure required to support our growing community and deliver an even more impactful experience for exhibitors, visitors and partners. We are excited to begin this new chapter and strengthen China's role in the global pharmaceutical ecosystem."

The relocation reinforces CPHI & PMEC China's long-term vision to create the industry's leading platform for business, knowledge exchange and innovation while ensuring the event remains equipped to support future growth and evolving market demands.