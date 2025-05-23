CPHI & PMEC China sees surge in international attendance

CPHI & PMEC China (June 24-26th) returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Center amid a marked surge in international interest.

The 2025 edition is set to become the "largest pharma event ever held in Asia", with more than 90,000 attendees and over 12,000 international executives expected.

The recent trade tariff reprieve, alongside an improving global outlook for pharma – i.e. higher valuations and improved capital expenditure by biotech and big pharma – is transforming into greater international interest at CPHI & PMEC China. International executives will visit the event in record numbers as pharma companies look for new ingredient suppliers and equipment providers.

Another key trend emerging is the increasing interest from global pharmaceutical companies in Chinese biotech assets – not only for access to the domestic market, but also for international licensing opportunities. Western drug makers are actively exploring strategic licensing deals that leverage China's rapidly evolving biotech landscape as a springboard for global launches.

Notably, CPHI & PMEC China has also seen rapidly rising interest from the Middle East, where national strategies are underway to establish regional manufacturing hubs. Executives from across the Gulf are actively engaging with the event in search of new suppliers and equipment partners, joining bigger delegations from India and the United States — China’s long-standing strategic trade partners in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“The news cycle has shifted to a more positive outlook for global trade between China, the USA, and India. However, setting aside these evolving dynamics, the more important point is that the fundamentals of the industry remain incredibly strong. We’re seeing global pharma achieving record numbers in discovery targets and returning to growth, alongside the rise of new manufacturing hubs around the world. Why is this important for CPHI & PMEC China? Because international attendees are coming to tap into the vast network of ingredient, manufacturing, and starting material companies within China. These are the partnerships that drive global manufacturing growth,” said Natasha Jennings, head of global growth marketing. “Further strengthening the outlook, we’re witnessing a robust domestic market and the emergence of new manufacturing centres in Southeast Asia — both of which are contributing to increased demand for China-based ingredient partners.”

Significantly, the event’s audience reflects industry demand, with a rising number of senior professionals. In fact, four out of five international attendees in 2025 are expected to have purchasing power, with over 50% holding senior executive roles.

Additionally, this year’s event will be preceded by a one-day Natural Extracts Buyer Programme (23rd June at the Grand Mercure Shanghai Century Park), with a Pharma Machinery Buyer Programme running in parallel [24-25th June at the International Visitor Lounge, SNIEC Shanghai].

Jennings said: “What we’re seeing at CPHI & PMEC China is a significantly strengthening business case for global sourcing, with China serving as the key hub for an expanding range of partners. The difference today, compared to years past, is that global executives are no longer looking for fewer partners — they’re actively seeking more options. Many come to China not only to select primary and secondary suppliers, but also to evaluate reserve options and develop longer-term plans. It’s an incredibly exciting time to build new networks here, and with trade tensions easing, we’re seeing a resurgence in global partnerships.”

CPHI & PMEC China is at the heart of the world’s second-largest pharma economy and its largest manufacturing centre. In total, 3500 exhibitors and executives from 150 countries will explore a massive 230,000+SQM of exhibition space, spanning 12 different zones – including two additions for ‘BioTech’ and ‘Fluid & Precision Equipment’.