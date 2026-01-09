CPHI & PMEC India 2025: Empowering the future of pharma

The 18th edition of CPHI & PMEC India took place from 25-27th November 2025, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

× Expand CPHI & PMEC India

Organised by Informa Markets in India, the event welcomed over 50,000 industry professionals and more than 2,000 exhibitors from over 120 countries, reaffirming its position as the world’s pharmacy.

This event brought together pharma and machinery leaders from across the globe, showcasing the entire pharmaceutical value chain, from APIs, excipients, and formulations to packaging, machinery, and contract services. It offered unmatched opportunities for networking, business matchmaking, and market insights, underscoring India’s pivotal role as a global pharmaceutical powerhouse.

CPHI & PMEC India 2025 highlighted solutions in clean manufacturing, ESG compliance, and Pharma 4.0 technologies, reflecting the industry’s shift toward sustainable and innovation-driven growth. Breakthrough product launches and technological advancements showcased India’s growing expertise in high-value pharma manufacturing. More than 30 high-level sessions explored critical themes such as API self-reliance, digitalisation, sustainability, and exports. Panels addressed topics like green design principles in pharma packaging, reducing carbon footprints, and reimagining innovation to enable transformative medicines.

Signature events such as the CPHI Pharma Awards, and Pharma Connect Congress fostered leadership exchange and policy dialogues. The Pharma Awards celebrated excellence in innovation, sustainability, and manufacturing, recognising key contributors to the industry’s growth.

Looking ahead

Building on the success of 2025, CPHI & PMEC India is set to introduce a two-venue format in 2026, designed to meet growing demand and deliver an unparalleled pharma experience. This transformative change follows extensive consultation with exhibitors and the pharma community, ensuring the event continues to set the benchmark for innovation, networking, and business opportunities.

The 2026 edition will operate across two strategically tailored venues:

CPHI India: Focused on pharma ingredients and formulations, at: IICC Yashobhoomi in Dwarka from November 23-25, 2026.

Focused on pharma ingredients and formulations, at: IICC Yashobhoomi in Dwarka from November 23-25, 2026. PMEC India: Dedicated to machinery and equipment, this segment will take place at IEML Greater Noida from 24-26th November 2026.

To ensure a seamless experience, a complimentary shuttle service will connect both venues during the overlapping days, enabling visitors to access the complete supply chain effortlessly. The new format promises improved space allocation, streamlined navigation, and a more focused environment for exhibitors and attendees, maximising ROI, networking opportunities, and quality interactions. As India continues to strengthen its position as the pharmacy of the world, CPHI & PMEC India remains committed to driving innovation, collaboration, and growth in the pharmaceutical sector.