CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2026 attracts international interest

CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2026 is set to welcome its most international audience to date.

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Taking place from 16-18th September 2026 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (SZCEC), China, this year's event is expected to attract visitors from 140 countries.

Shenzhen has become a focal point for advances in AI-enabled drug development, smart manufacturing, biologics and digital healthcare. With China's AI pharma market forecast to grow at a 41%+ CAGR, the city is playing an increasingly important role in the evolution of pharmaceutical innovation.

Anne Schumacher, group director of events & business development, Informa Markets said: "This show offers an unrivalled opportunity for international businesses to connect with the people, technologies and partnerships shaping the next generation of pharma."

“We’re delighted to be returning to Shenzhen and welcoming audiences with a keen interest in how AI and tech continue to evolve and deliver new and exciting innovations in our sector.”

As AI and digital technologies continue to transform pharmaceutical innovation, the 2026 exhibition will place a particular focus on emerging technologies through its new AI Tech & Contract Service zone. The Smart Manufacturing zone will further showcase the industry's digital evolution, bringing together equipment manufacturers and service providers across intelligent production, automated logistics, inspection and testing, and IoT solutions.

The show will feature more than 800 exhibitors, showcasing the latest developments across pharmaceutical ingredients, biotech, AI technology and contract services, finished dosage, packaging and drug delivery, pharmaceutical machinery, laboratory equipment, clean technology and more.

The event's conference programme will explore the trends shaping the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, bringing together academic experts and industry leaders to discuss technological innovation, policy developments, and market opportunities across South China and beyond.