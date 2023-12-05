CPHI Roundtable: CordenPharma

In our final EPM issue of the year, we reflected on the success of this year's CPHI Barcelona show. As part of our look back at the year as a whole, we at EPM HQ wanted to platform some of the pharma industry's leading companies and voices and give them the chance to reflect on their year and to address their plans for the future.

In our third instalment - which you can follow by through the CPHI Roundtable tag at the bottom of the article - is Dr. Michael Quirmbach, CEO & President of CordenPharma:

“Over the past year, CordenPharma has achieved remarkable milestones in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The company’s involvement in launching innovative medicines for both orphan diseases and larger conditions, such as diabetes, showcases our commitment to making a significant impact on patients’ lives. The excitement about our products and innovations is evident, with substantial investments in expanding our capabilities.

Our ambitious €500 Million CapEx expansion program over the next three years, especially in key areas such as small to large-scale peptides, oligonucleotides, Lipid NanoParticle (LNP) formulation, specialised lipid excipients, and new offerings for highly potent & oncology Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) manufacturing is setting the stage for continued growth to meet the market demand in those important areas.

We also have a continued focus on sustainability, as demonstrated by our participation in the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), where we are committed to reducing global emissions by evaluating and setting science-based reduction targets which reflect an ongoing, proactive approach to environmental responsibility. In addition, we have utilised green technologies such as innovative methods for recycling solvents, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) and continuous manufacturing to demonstrate our commitment to ESG manufacturing processes, which is increasingly essential in all global industries, including the life sciences.

Key takeaways on the agenda at CPHI Barcelona included supply chain resilience and diversification, which are critically important topics for our customers. CordenPharma’s ability to support a resilient supply chain and drive innovation with greener manufacturing processes is highly valued by clients, as the whole world continues to face geopolitical challenges and sustainability concerns.

Ultimately, CordenPharma’s CDMO success goes beyond capacity. It’s rooted in its dedicated team, close collaboration with customers, and unique capability to provide end-to-end solutions from early stage to commercial production of APIs and Drug Products, to ensure that we not only meet our customers’ needs but provide them the added value that supports getting their products to market efficiently and cost competitively.

As we look ahead to 2024, our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions will continue to drive our success in the pharmaceutical industry.”