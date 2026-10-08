CPHI targets Spain €38bn pharma market with new Barcelona event

CPHI is evolving its European portfolio with the launch of CPHI Spain, a new event designed to connect Spain’s growing pharmaceutical industry with international partners and companies seeking access to the market.

Taking place 1–2 June 2027 at Montjuïc, Barcelona, the two-day event is expected to bring together more than 2,500 pharma professionals and over 130 exhibitors spanning contract manufacturing, APIs, finished dosage forms, machinery, packaging and other parts of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The launch comes as Spain strengthens its position as a major European pharmaceutical market. Currently valued at an estimated *€38.01 billion – with a projected revenue of €61 billion by 2033 – the country is the fastest growing regional market in Europe, home to **1.6k pharmaceutical companies, alongside significant manufacturing, R&D and life sciences capabilities.

This dedicated event will bring the Spanish pharmaceutical supply chain together in one place, connecting domestic companies with international buyers, suppliers, and partners.

Orhan Caglayan, executive vice president, Pharma Portfolio, Informa Markets, said: “Spain has developed a substantial and increasingly diverse pharmaceutical ecosystem, with strengths ranging from manufacturing and APIs to biopharma, clinical research and advanced therapies.

“There is an opportunity for a dedicated meeting point that brings those capabilities together and connects Spanish companies directly with international partners.”

CPHI Spain will serve companies on both sides of the market: helping Spanish manufacturers and suppliers showcase their capabilities internationally, while giving overseas companies a focused route to potential customers, suppliers and partners in Spain.

The event has also been designed as a more focused format, giving SMEs and specialist companies more opportunities for visibility and networking alongside larger pharmaceutical organisations. It will offer with simpler logistics and turnkey packages offering an easy entry point compared to larger global events and other major international exhibitions.

A dedicated content programme will address issues and opportunities specific to the Spanish market, including regulation, R&D, generics and biosimilars, APIs, biopharma and developments across the country’s manufacturing and innovation landscape.

Barcelona will host the inaugural event against the backdrop of Catalonia’s established pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. The region has developed significant capabilities across pharmaceutical manufacturing, biopharma, clinical research, advanced therapies and health technology.

CPHI Spain will complement CPHI’s international events by offering a country-specific platform for companies seeking deeper access to the Spanish market, while connecting participants to CPHI’s wider global pharma community.

Tara Dougal, CPHI Milan’s event director, added: “Pharma is an international industry, but entering and growing within individual markets still depends on strong local knowledge and relationships.

“With CPHI Spain, we want to make those connections easier – giving Spanish companies greater access to international opportunities while helping companies from outside the country understand the market, identify partners and build relationships.”