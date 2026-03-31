Critical Manufacturing to demonstrate MES-powered industrial operations platform

Critical Manufacturing, the Industrial Operations Platform company that unites execution, connectivity, analytics and trusted AI, will exhibit at Hannover Messe 2026, demonstrating how manufacturers can transform production complexity into confident, intelligent operations.

× Expand Critical Manufacturing

At the event, the company will showcase more than MES. As the execution core, the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is the foundation of a broader Industrial Operations Platform where execution, data, and intelligence are continuously connected. This creates a closed feedback loop in which data captured on the shop floor is transformed into insights and actions that are fed back into operations in realtime.

A connected platform for complex manufacturing

As manufacturing environments become more complex, companies across industries such as industrial equipment, semiconductors, electronics, and medical devices are under increasing pressure to manage variability, maintain strict quality standards, and respond quickly to operational changes. Critical Manufacturing addresses these challenges with a a unified system that captures and contextualises production data at the source, creating the trusted operational foundation needed for visibility, analytics, and continuous improvement.

At Hannover Messe, visitors will see how this foundation powers the Critical Manufacturing Industrial Operations Platform, which combines MES with a built-in Enterprise Data Platform and a growing native ecosystem of applications. Together, these capabilities enable manufacturers to connect machines, processes, and operational data across the factory while extending insight and intelligence across plants and enterprise systems. More importantly, it enables a continuous feedback loop between data and execution, where insights generated from the data platform can directly trigger and optimise actions within MES.

From coffee to copilots: experience the platform in action

Live demonstrations at the booth will bring this vision to life through a connected journey. Visitors will see how MES coordinates shop floor execution, experiencing a coffee machine scenario that highlights execution and connectivity, while the Enterprise Data Platform structures and organises manufacturing data across systems and sites. Built on the operational layer, applications and analytics tools provide teams with the visibility needed to monitor performance, identify trends, and respond more quickly to operational challenges.Additionally, visitors will experience AI Copilots within the MES environment, allowing users to ask questions about manufacturing data in natural language and instantly generate charts, dashboards, and insights that make operational decision-making faster and more intuitive. From execution to intelligence, visitors will discover how Critical Manufacturing goes beyond MES providing a unique and connected Industrial Operations Platform.

Extending the partner ecosystem

The journey at the booth extends into the partner area to explore Critical Manufacturing’s global partner ecosystem, including FrontWell, Athena, Regenesia, LTTS and Manufacture Next. These partners deliver and integrate the Industrial Operations Platform worldwide. This space also features Twinzo, a digital twin application that integrates seamlessly with Critical Manufacturing MES, reinforcing the value of connectivity and real-time operational insight.

“Our industry has reached a point where execution, data, and analytics can no longer operate in isolation,” said Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO and co-founder of Critical Manufacturing. “Manufacturers need a system that connects what happens on the shop floor with the intelligence needed to improve performance across the organisation. MES provides that operational backbone by capturing and contextualising production data at its source. At Hannover Messe, we are demonstrating how this platform enables manufacturers to turn operational data into actionable intelligence that drives better decisions and continuous improvement.”

Ask Jeff: conversations on the future of manufacturing

Visitors will also have the opportunity to join the “Ask Jeff” area on April 20 and 21st, where Jeff Winter will attend as a Strategic Advisor to Critical Manufacturing. During those days, attendees can engage in informal conversations about manufacturing leadership, digital transformation, and the evolving role of software platforms in modern production environments.