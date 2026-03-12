Crystec announces new strategic partnership with Joel Hi-Tech

Crystec Limited (CrystecPharma) has announced a strategic partnership with Joel Hi-Tech, a supercritical fluid extraction technology company.

× Expand CrystecPharma

By combining Joel Hi-Tech’s industrial-scale supercritical extraction capabilities with Crystec’s advanced particle engineering expertise, the collaboration significantly expands opportunities to develop high-quality, scalable, and differentiated natural product-based medicines.

Qun Shao, chief operating officer at CrystecPharma, commented: “This partnership is a natural fit for CrystecPharma. SFE Joel Hi-Tech’s considerable expertise in supercritical extraction complements our particle engineering capabilities, enabling the development of uniform, natural product medicines of exceptional quality.”

Weixiang Zhao, CEO at Joel Hi-Tech, added: “We are excited to partner with CrystecPharma. By combining our expertise in supercritical extraction technology with their deep pharmaceutical insight, this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainable process solutions. We look forward to advancing the development of natural product-based medicines together.”