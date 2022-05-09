CSL donates 500 million units of coagulation factor therapies

CSL Behring is donating 500 million international units (IUs) of coagulation factor therapy to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) as part of its continued support of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program.

This donation is part of CSL's ongoing promise to support those living with rare and serious diseases, including bleeding disorders. It will include product specifically manufactured for the purposes of being donated and will create consistent and reliable access to treatment for people living with bleeding disorders in more than 60 developing countries.

As part of its ongoing commitment to making a positive Economic, Social and Environmental (ESG) contribution to the communities it supports, CSL Behring is also entering its 5 th multiyear commitment to donate coagulation factor therapies to the WFH. Through this commitment, CSL Behring will provide an additional 50 million IUs of coagulation factor replacement therapy over the next three years.

"As part of our promise to support those living with rare and serious diseases, CSL Behring has been providing life-saving, innovative solutions to people living with haematologic diseases for decades," said Paul Perreault, chief executive officer, and Managing Director, CSL. "As a long-standing partner of WFH and a visionary contributor to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program, we recognise that lack of access to treatment remains a major challenge and we are excited to see how this donation will address the significant unmet need that still exists in many developing countries."

In addition to the product donation, the collaboration between CSL Behring and the WFH supports progress in improving the diagnosis and treatment of bleeding disorders through the WFH's Global Alliance for Progress (GAP). CSL Behring will provide financial support for logistics costs and training programs designed to address unmet needs for people living with haemophilia in developing countries who are undiagnosed, untreated, or undertreated.

The coagulation factor replacement therapy will be manufactured at CSL's Lengnau plant in Switzerland with the sole intent of being donated to the WFH. By manufacturing product specifically for the purposes of donation, the coagulation factor therapy will have a standard shelf life of three years, thus enabling greater access to these life-saving therapies for people around the world.

"Over the years, CSL Behring has been a faithful partner of the WFH. This very significant donation will allow even more people with haemophilia to benefit from treatment," said Alain Baumann, CEO of the WFH. "Such donations will serve as a catalyst for improving access to care and treatment and take a step closer to our vision at the WFH, Treatment for All. We are grateful to CSL Behring for stepping up in their support of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program."

The initial coagulation factor replacement therapy donation for this agreement will be delivered in January 2023 with subsequent donations delivered twice a year for five years.