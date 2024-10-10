Curve Therapeutics enhances leadership with R&D appointment

Key Highlights:

Curve Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company developing a intracellular screening platform addressing complex and challenging disease targets, announced the appointment of Rab Prinjha, PhD, as chief research and development (R&D) officer. This continues Curve’s strong momentum expanding its leadership team following the recent appointments of Andre Hoekema and Cora Griffin, joining as chair of the board and head of business development respectively.

Dr. Prinjha is a proven R&D leader with a more than 20-year track record of success leading drug discovery programs and collaborations, carrying out research across immunology, oncology, neuroscience and epigenetics using small molecule, nucleic acid and biologic modalities. He joins from GSK where he was head of the Immunology Research Unit and Immunology Network sponsor and led the team reshaping and focusing the immunology research portfolio. Under his leadership this team delivered over 15 clinical candidates and over 30 new targets.

Curve’s mission is to improve patient outcomes by discovering innovative drugs that address the most challenging and complex disease targets. Dr. Prinjha will be responsible for the therapeutic portfolio strategy to advance the Company’s growing pipeline of first-in-class assets, including a dual HIF-1/HIF-2 inhibitor and an inhibitor of ATIC homodimerisation. He will also leverage his expertise in oncology, neuroscience, immunology and epigenetics to further enhance target selection and validation using Curve’s revolutionary, disease agnostic Microcycle discovery platform.

Simon Kerry, chief executive officer of Curve Therapeutics, said: “Rab is the latest addition to the truly world-class leadership team we are assembling at Curve; his skill-set, experience and passion align with our mission to successfully drug complex and challenging disease targets and develop life-changing drugs for patients. As we progress towards the clinic and develop our relationships with major pharma, Rab’s exceptional track record will be invaluable.”

Rab Prinjha, chief research and development officer of Curve Therapeutics, commented: “The application of Curve’s unique Microcycle platform to directly screen for molecules that are functionally active in the native context of mammalian cells is hugely powerful. My passion has always been for translating scientific excellence into future medicines and with the Curve team there is an exciting opportunity to apply this ground-breaking technology to deliver first in class medicines across oncology, neuroscience and other therapeutic areas, contributing major improvements to patient treatment.”