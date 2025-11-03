Cytiva's biobased resins bring sustainable lab filtration

Cytiva, a Danaher company, has achieved an ISCC PLUS certification for biobased resins that will be integrated into its widely used Whatman Puradisc and GD/X filtration devices.

These products, which are commonly used for sample clarification and preparation, will maintain the same quality and regulatory standards while reducing reliance on fossil-based plastics.

Certified versions are expected to begin shipping in early 2026, reflecting Cytiva’s commitment to lower environmental impact across its portfolio and enable more sustainable choices for customers. This effort also supports Danaher’s broader sustainability commitments, including achieving “Net-Zero” value chain emissions by 2025.

The certified resins are chemically identical to traditional fossil-based materials, ensuring equivalent product quality, function, and regulatory compatibility. The ISCC PLUS standard uses a rigorous mass-balance model to verify sustainable sourcing and enable traceability throughout the supply chain.

Tim Bervoets, president, discovery & medical, Cytiva, said: “Our customers are increasingly looking for ways to demonstrate sustainability in their supply chains. This certification helps them do that while maintaining the product performance they rely on.”

According to the Global Biopharma Index, 63% of companies say sustainability is losing out to cost and operational pressures. Initiatives like ISCC PLUS certification make it easier for customers to reprioritise sustainability without trade-offs in performance or compliance.

At the same time, laboratories and institutions are working to meet Scope 3 emissions reduction targets, driving greater focus on sustainable procurement. This transition is part of Cytiva’s broader commitment to environmental responsibility, including eco-design, product life cycle assessment, and material innovation. Cytiva’s leadership in sustainability has been recognised with a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing the company in the top one percent of all rated organisations worldwide for sustainability performance.

Cytiva plans to expand the use of certified biobased resins across additional filtration products in the future.