Cytiva unveils Fibro dT platform for enhanced mRNA purification

Cytiva, a Danaher company, has launched its fibro dT platform, for mRNA capture and purification processes.

× Expand Shutterstock eamesBot Launch concept.

Fibro is a specially-designed material made from electrospun cellulose that helps capture and purify RNA. It’s made to a consistent quality standard, which helps reduce the loss of valuable RNA. Because of its unique structure and design, it can handle large amounts of RNA efficiently and speeds the purification process by avoiding the need for the RNA to move into tiny resin beads.

Emmanuel Abate, president of Genomic Medicine at Cytiva, said: “The industry has long sought efficient methods to capture valuable molecules, minimising waste and maximising yield. Fibro dT achieves this quickly and cost-effectively, ultimately benefitting patients in need of advanced therapies.”

Cytiva has worked with its fellow Danaher affiliate company, Aldevron, on early versions of this technology to learn more quickly what customers want. Mark Wetzel, VP and general manager of mRNA Services, Aldevron, said: “By combining Cytiva’s dT20 fiber adsorber and our end-to-end mRNA production, we’re streamlining the journey from research to clinic. Together, we’re raising the bar for flexibility, speed, and reliability in mRNA purification and manufacturing.”

Key features