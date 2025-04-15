DataLase and TamperTech partnership delivers smart tamper-evident tape

DataLase and TamperTech have joined forces to introduce an innovation in tamper-evident tape technology.

× Expand DataLase

The development marks the first time DataLase’s photonic printing technology has been incorporated into tamper tape, combining security, authentication and tracking into a single, seamless solution.

By integrating DataLase’s pigment chemistry as a coating on paper or film within the tape, the new product eliminates the need for additional paper and plastic labels, conventional sealing tapes and traditional wet printing processes that rely on inks, solvents and other materials. The result is a more sustainable, energy-efficient and high-performance alternative that enhances both product security and supply chain efficiency.

This innovation advances tamper tape technology by offering a multi-functional solution that decorates, informs, protects and secures packaged goods in one simple application. It provides a clear pathway for reducing waste, improving logistics and lowering transportation costs while also contributing to sustainability efforts. The ability to integrate customisable track-and-trace functionality into tamper-evident tape is a key differentiator, allowing businesses to enhance security with digital verification capabilities. This solution addresses concerns related to counterfeiting and stolen goods by providing instant, non-contact and verifiable tamper detection that integrates seamlessly into existing logistics and security infrastructures.

While traditional tamper-evident tapes clearly indicate physical interference, they don’t offer the added assurance of digital verification. As regulatory requirements and consumer expectations for product security continue to grow, this innovation bridges the gap by combining reliable physical protection with intelligent tracking technology, creating a more advanced and seamless solution.

“Our collaboration with TamperTech marks a significant step forward in security packaging technology,” commented Ally Grant, chief technology officer at DataLase. “By embedding DataLase’s innovative pigment technology into tamper-evident tapes, we have created a solution that not only protects products but also enables real-time verification and authentication without the need for additional labels or complex scanning systems. This represents a smarter, more sustainable approach to tamper-evident packaging, aligning with the increasing demand for digital traceability and environmental responsibility.”

Harriet Chiles, general manager at Tamper Technologies, said: “The integration of DataLase technology into our tamper-evident tapes provides an unprecedented level of security and efficiency for businesses looking to protect their products and brands. This collaboration has allowed us to develop a unique solution that enhances supply chain security while also supporting sustainability goals by reducing material usage and eliminating traditional ink-based printing processes. We are excited to bring this innovation to the market and look forward to seeing its impact across multiple industries.”

This innovation has broad market potential, offering enhanced security, authenticity and compliance across multiple industries. In pharmaceuticals and healthcare, it strengthens counterfeit prevention and regulatory adherence. Logistics and supply chain providers benefit from improved transit security, while e-commerce and retail, particularly for high-value goods, gain consumer trust through visible, tamper-proof packaging. Electronics manufacturers can combat warranty fraud and counterfeiting, government and defence sectors can secure classified materials and the food and beverage industry can ensure compliance and contamination protection.

Interest is already growing, with pharmaceutical companies, logistics providers and high-tech manufacturers exploring its benefits. Cold chain logistics operators see its potential for maintaining package integrity, while regulatory bodies and customs authorities are assessing its role in compliance and border security.