DeSci Labs wins gold at the Lab Awards

DeSci Labs has won the Best Automation & Data Innovation - Organisation prize at this year’s Lab Awards, held at Lab Innovations 2024.

DeSci Labs picked up the win in the Best Automation & Data Innovation category because of its development of the DeSci Publish platform.

DeSci Publish uses Web3 as it facilitates the ideal architecture for storing and sharing scientific content while ensuring data sovereignty and protecting against data loss.

Open access publishing start-up DeSci Labs has won the Best Automation & Data Innovation - Organisation prize at this year’s Lab Awards, held at Lab Innovations 2024. The award recognises the innovation behind DeSci Publish, an open science publishing infrastructure based on Web3 technology.

The Lab Awards, now in its fourth year, celebrates the key achievements by individuals and businesses that are driving the future of scientific industries globally. DeSci Labs picked up the win in the Best Automation & Data Innovation category because of its development of the DeSci Publish platform.

DeSci Publish allows scientists to share their research without paywalls or publication charges on an open peer-to-peer network that enables data sovereignty. All files obtain an automatic, persistent identifier that protects against link rot and content drift, making all shared content FAIR by design.

The award recognised the unique and innovative way DeSci Labs has deployed Web3 technology, which has made waves in the finance market this year. DeSci Publish uses Web3 as it facilitates the ideal architecture for storing and sharing scientific content while ensuring data sovereignty and protecting against data loss.

With DeSci Publish, laboratory professionals can create versionable research objects and prepare submission packages with all data, manuscripts, figures and code in one convenient place providing a verifiable track record of how they reached their results.

Philipp Koellinger, CEO and co-founder of DeSci Labs, commented: "Scientific data and code should be equal citizens to manuscripts. Making it easy and rewarding for researchers to share these resources is a core mission of DeSci Labs. Winning this Lab Award is a wonderful recognition of our efforts."

Koellinger continued: “DeSci Publish, which we launched in July 2024, is the first functioning application able to solve the replication crisis that is plaguing the scientific research community. It creates a digital version of the scientific record with no siloes, no content drift and full transparency, making research repeatability easier than ever.”