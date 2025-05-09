DFE Pharma achieves ISO 22301 certification

DFE Pharma has achieved the ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) at its head office at Goch, Germany.

× Expand DFE Pharma

This certification demonstrates DFE Pharma’s commitment to ensuring that its critical business functions and infrastructure are prepared to safeguard operations and maintain consistent excipient availability.

The ISO 22301 certification is awarded following a rigorous, independent, third-party assessment that evaluates a company’s ability to maintain operations and deliver products and services to its customers in the event of any possible contingencies. DFE Pharma has successfully completed this auditing process, proving its robust preparedness for responding to disruptions and sustaining operations continuity during the most challenging and unexpected circumstances.

As a core area of its strategy, DFE Pharma has been developing and implementing its robust BCMS over an extended period. This plan is designed to respond to disruptions, ensuring the company can continue operations during crises; increase resilience levels and recovery capabilities; minimise downtime during incidents, and reduce recovery time.

Sven Abend, chief executive officer (CEO) at DFE Pharma, said: “For over 125 years, DFE Pharma has been committed to delivering premium-quality excipients and expert solutions through a reliable supply chain. In light of increasing global uncertainties, ensuring business continuity has become more crucial than ever. Our achievement of ISO 22301 certification underscores our proactive and enduring commitment to Business Continuity Management. Our customers can be confident that, regardless of the circumstances, DFE Pharma has established the necessary capabilities to mitigate risks, prevent disruptions, and guarantee the consistent supply of our excipients.”