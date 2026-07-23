DFE Pharma appoints Global Director Human Resources

DFE Pharma has appointed Khatera Alawi as global director human resources.

× Expand DFE Pharma

She will also join the company’s Leadership Team, bringing more than 20 years of international HR executive experience across the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries.

In her most recent role, Alawi held a dual global and local HR leadership position at UCB Pharma, serving as global HR business partner for R&D and HR director Germany. She supported innovation-driven business areas while shaping people and talent strategies across both global and local contexts.

Throughout her career, Alawi has held senior HR roles focused on building and leading HR functions, driving transformation initiatives, and strengthening talent management, performance, and organisational effectiveness. She is recognised for combining strategic HR leadership with pragmatic execution, supporting organisations through change, fostering high-performing teams, and enabling sustainable business growth in international environments.

“Alawi’s appointment reinforces our ambition to further strengthen a people-centric, high-performance culture, grounded in our values of ‘Respect always’ and ‘Better every day’,” said Dr. Sven Abend, CEO of DFE Pharma. “Her leadership approach reflects these principles in action by creating an environment where people feel valued and heard, while helping teams continuously improve how they work, collaborate, and grow. This is essential to how we serve our customers. By empowering our people, we enhance agility and innovation to deliver meaningful value to customers and ultimately to patients.”