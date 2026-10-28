DFE Pharma appoints new Chief Operating Officer

DFE Pharma has appointed Peter Rose as chief operating officer, effective 1st September, when he also joined the company’s Leadership Team. He succeeds Teun Heijnen, who will retire at the end of 2026.

Rose brings more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, following the start of his career in the

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dairy sector. His core expertise lies in building and developing operations teams while driving innovation at scale. Most recently, he served as vice president and managing director at LGC, following a long and successful career across various areas of the pharmaceutical industry, where he held senior manufacturing and operations leadership roles and headed complex operations units and greenfield projects.

Over the course of his career, Rose has demonstrated a strong ability to turn operational challenges into practical, scalable solutions, improving efficiency, quality and delivery performance. He has also built a strong track record in developing new processes and approaches that enhance production outcomes and support long-term business growth. With a pragmatic, hands-on leadership style, he sets clear direction, encourages ownership, and creates the conditions for teams to continuously improve.

“Operational excellence is central to how we deliver on our promises to customers,” said Dr. Sven Abend, CEO of DFE Pharma. “Peter’s experience in building strong operations teams, improving performance, and driving practical innovation will help us further strengthen reliability, agility, and customer focus across our organization. His leadership approach is strongly aligned with our value of ‘Better every day’: continuously improving, taking accountability, and delivering meaningful value for customers and, ultimately, patients.”

DFE Pharma also thanks Teun Heijnen for his dedication and valuable contributions over the years. The company looks forward to celebrating his achievements closer to his retirement at the end of 2026.