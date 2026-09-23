DFE Pharma to showcase its Continuous Manufacturing Platform at CPHI Milan

DFE Pharma will showcase how its excipients portfolio and application expertise can help pharmaceutical companies achieve more efficient formulation development and manufacturing at CPHI Milan 2026, taking place 6-8th October at Fiera Milano.

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Under the theme “Unlocking efficiency”, DFE Pharma will exhibit at booth 1A34 (Hall 1), with a particular focus on its Continuous Manufacturing Platform and how it can support pharmaceutical companies from early exploration through optimisation and long-term operation.

Continuous Manufacturing (CM) is increasingly being adopted across pharmaceutical development and production. However, successful implementation depends on material performance, process understanding, and informed decision-making throughout the product lifecycle. To support pharmaceutical companies addressing these challenges, DFE Pharma recently launched its Continuous Manufacturing platform, which brings together CM-ready excipients, access to a flexible testing environment, and scientific expertise to support data-driven CM development and optimisation.

DFE Pharma offers a portfolio of CM-ready excipients that have been developed and characterised for use in continuous manufacturing processes, with specific grades recommended for various processing needs. Products are supplied with tighter specifications and additional parameters, alongside quality attributes aligned with impurity control and regulatory requirements, helping customers to improve feeding consistency, reduce variability and support more robust, reproducible processing.

Pharmaceutical companies can also access a Continuous Manufacturing evaluation environment at DFE Pharma’s C2F Center in Hyderabad, India. Built around a Gericke Formulation Skid, the facility enables practical end-to-end evaluation of areas such as feeding performance, formulation behaviour and process settings without requiring dedicated CM development infrastructure. The platform also provides integrated analytical support to generate decision-relevant insights and structured evaluations designed to support process transfer and development decisions.

Expertise forms a core pillar of DFE Pharma’s CM Platform, spanning formulation development, process understanding, analytics and variability science. Drawing on practical CM experience, the team supports formulation development, process optimisation, training and knowledge sharing, as well as advanced approaches to support customers with variability understanding and regulatory compliance.

“Continuous Manufacturing offers significant potential, but successful implementation depends on understanding how formulation, material attributes and process conditions interact,” says Sander van Gessel, vice president – global business development, DFE Pharma. “By bringing excipients, practical evaluation capabilities and application expertise together, we can help customers reduce uncertainty and move forward with greater confidence.”

Alongside Continuous Manufacturing, DFE Pharma’s broader “Unlocking efficiency” showcase will address opportunities in direct compression, high-speed tableting, formulation optimization and process consistency, as well as regulatory topics including nitrosamines and microplastics.

Another highlight for the company at CPHI Milan 2026 is the inclusion Dr. Pauline van der Wijst-Janssen, Global Technical Lead and Product Development Manager at DFE Pharma, nominated as finalist in the Future Leader category of the CPHI Pharma Awards 2026.

Dr. van der Wijst-Janssen holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) with a focus on the role of excipients in powder-to-tablet Continuous Manufacturing. Beyond CM, her work also specializes on excipient variability and sustainability, and has contributed through scientific publications, industry presentations, and innovation initiatives.