Biotech Fluidics announce digital in-line pressure sensor

Biotech Fluidics announce QuickStart, a digital in-line pressure sensor that can be implemented into almost any instrument fluidic pathway.

Expand Biotech Fluidics

Perfect for applications including flow cytometry, DNA sequencing, protein detection, Surface Plasmon Resonance, spatial biology and more – the QuickStart pressure sensor allows you to manage flow rates and receive accurate, instantaneous data on system performance avoiding overpressure risks as well as saving critical analysis time.

Designed with an extremely low internal volume, QuickStart technology is based on a fully isolated MEMS sensing element that reacts instantly to physical pressure changes of fluid transmitted through a gel-filled cavity.

Factory calibrated, this adaptive pressure sensor combines an isolated fluidic pathway, electronics, and I2C communication into a compact device that can be easily integrated into your system to provide precise pressure monitoring and fluid control.