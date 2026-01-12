Domain Therapeutics rebrands as Kainova Therapeutics

Kainova Therapeutics has announced a rebrand. The new name and brand reflect the Company’s readiness for the next chapter of growth, anchored by a pipeline of G Protein-CoupledReceptor (GPCR)-modulating therapies.

The name “Kainova” combines “Kairos,” the opportune or decisive moment, and “Nova,” symbolising innovation and renewal. It embodies the Company’s transformation and ambition, reflecting its drive to innovate, determination to deliver, and commitment to therapies that truly transform lives. Built on a strong scientific foundation, a proprietary discovery platform, an integrated development approach, and experienced leadership, the new brand underscores Kainova’s commitment to clinical excellence, value creation, and lasting impact.

“The rebrand is not a break from our scientific or strategic roots”, said Sean A. MacDonald, chief executive officer of Kainova Therapeutics. “It is the clearer expression of who we are today and the impact we strive to deliver for patients. It highlights a continuation between our past successes and the growth path we envision for the future. Above all, Kainova Therapeutics embodies our belief that better is always possible.”

Leveraging decades of scientific and medical expertise and a proven track record of collaborations with pharma, Kainova is advancing innovative, clinically differentiated therapies designed to unlock the untapped potential of GPCRs.

Kainova employs a fully integrated, forward-thinking approach to GPCR drug discovery and smart development, moving programs efficiently from concept to clinic and strengthening its position as a leader in the field. The Company’s leading programs include DT-7012, a Tregdepleting anti-CCR8 antibody with competitive properties in Phase I/II trials for solid tumours, DT-9046, a first-in-modality, pre-IND biased PAR2 antagonist in inflammation, and DT-9081, a Phase II-ready EP4 receptor antagonist for solid tumourus.

With operations in North America, France, and Australia, and a growing clinical pipeline, Kainova is entering its next chapter, shaping the future of GPCR-modulating therapies, transforming lives, and expanding its global reach.

The Kainova leadership will be in San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, 12-15th January, 2026, and welcomes the opportunity to share how the Company is advancing its clinical pipeline of GPCR-modulating therapies to create a meaningful impact for patients