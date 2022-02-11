Domainex expands research operations with Cambridge facility

Domainex opened its new 7,000 sq ft facility at Unity Campus in Sawston, a science and technology park encompassing Iconix Park and The Works and owned by leading regional property and investment firm Howard Group.

The facility has fully equipped and operational laboratories and consolidates the Domainex‘s footprint in the Cambridge bioscience cluster. The company is now looking to recruit new staff members and is anticipating an increase in headcount by up to 50% by the end of 2022.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr Tom Mander, CEO of Domainex, stated: “On the back of the strong uptake of our services by life science organisations globally over the last two years, the investment into our new facility has allowed us to create a fully dedicated suite of labs to conduct our biology services. We have enjoyed robust growth in this area, especially in our structure based offerings. This has the added benefit of freeing up space at our closely located Chesterford Research Park site to further expand our chemistry group.

“We are committed to attracting and retaining highly talented people and have embarked on a major recruitment drive to underpin our growth. Coupled with this, we are making significant additional investments in our people’s skills, access to other cutting-edge technologies and in R&D to bring new services to the market. These are fascinating times for Domainex, and at the outset of our 21st year of operations, we have created a strong financial position to continue our organic growth strategy. We enjoy the strong backing of our Board and shareholders to build a pre-eminent drug discovery partner.”

Domainex will be joining an existing community of biomedical companies at Unity Campus, including IONTAS, PhoreMost, Sareum and Liminal BioSciences.

Jeanette Walker, interim director – Unity Campus, said: “Domainex is one of Cambridge's longest established and most respected life science companies. We are looking forward to welcoming Tom and his team to Unity Campus.”