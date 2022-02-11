Domainex expands research operations with Cambridge facility

Domainex opened its new 7,000 sq ft facility at Unity Campus in Sawston, a science and technology park encompassing  Iconix Park and The Works and owned by leading regional property and investment firm Howard  Group.  

The facility has fully equipped and operational laboratories and consolidates the Domainex‘s footprint in the Cambridge bioscience cluster. The company is now looking to recruit new staff members and is anticipating an increase in headcount by up to 50% by the end of 2022.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr Tom Mander, CEO of Domainex, stated: “On the back of the  strong uptake of our services by life science organisations globally over the last two years, the  investment into our new facility has allowed us to create a fully dedicated suite of labs to conduct  our biology services. We have enjoyed robust growth in this area, especially in our structure based offerings. This has the added benefit of freeing up space at our closely located Chesterford  Research Park site to further expand our chemistry group. 

“We are committed to attracting and retaining highly talented people and have embarked on a  major recruitment drive to underpin our growth. Coupled with this, we are making significant  additional investments in our people’s skills, access to other cutting-edge technologies and in  R&D to bring new services to the market. These are fascinating times for Domainex, and at the  outset of our 21st year of operations, we have created a strong financial position to continue our  organic growth strategy. We enjoy the strong backing of our Board and shareholders to build a  pre-eminent drug discovery partner.”  

Domainex will be joining an existing community of biomedical companies at Unity Campus, including IONTAS, PhoreMost, Sareum and Liminal BioSciences.

Jeanette Walker, interim director – Unity Campus, said: “Domainex is one of  Cambridge's longest established and most respected life science companies. We are looking  forward to welcoming Tom and his team to Unity Campus.” 