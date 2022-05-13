Dulas signs deal with Beyond for smart fridge monitoring

Renewable energy company, Dulas, has signed a new deal with South African IoT company, Beyond, which will see Beyond's ICE3 remote temperature monitoring device integrated into Dulas's range of Solar Direct Drive (SDD) vaccine refrigerators.

Dulas and Beyond are both well-established players in the global vaccine distribution market. By combining their respective technologies, end-users will no longer need to purchase and field-install the vaccine fridges and remote temperature monitoring devices separately. This saves time, money and ultimately leads to a more efficient, effective, and sustainable cold chain.

“Everybody wins!" says Ian Lester, CEO of Beyond. "By working closely with Dulas we gain a new and exciting channel to market with a respected pioneer in off-grid vaccine cold chain distribution. We bring a class-leading remote cold chain monitoring solution with active deployments in over 100 countries, meaning the instant a Dulas fridge gets turned on, it's immediately online. For the end-users, this significantly lowers the barrier to entry, helping them to build and expand smarter, more efficient vaccine cold chains at a lower cost and with much less hassle."

“We are delighted to be partnering with Beyond" says Dulas managing director, Ruth Chapman, about the relationship. “Having their unique and proven cold chain equipment monitoring solution as an integral component of our offering will give our clients complete peace of mind. This collaboration is another example of our commitment to developing future-proof renewable energy cold chain solutions for our clients. We believe the relationship is a logical evolution of our two technologies."

Lester continues to say, "Soon, we believe cold chains will be seen less as a fleet of physical assets and more as a service, where visibility and uptime will be the key drivers of success. This partnership is a firm step in that direction, and it aligns completely with our vision of improving human health by leveraging the power and reach of the Internet of Things (IoT)."