Easy Rider shelving system designed to solve storage problems

Teknomek has added the Hupfer Easy Rider shelving system to its product portfolio, designed to solve one of the biggest challenges for organisations working in the pharmaceutical, healthcare or SSD sectors: lack of storage space.

Teknomek, known as a UK’s manufacturers of hygienic furniture and equipment, recently became the UK distributor of Hupfer equipment.

Typically, half of any storage room is taken up by access space, because fixed walkways are needed between shelving racks to allow staff members to reach the shelves. The Easy Rider system takes away this need for fixed walkways, using mobile shelving racks housed on ball-bearing runners. Operatives simply slide the racks along the runners to access the section of shelving they need. Without fixed walkways, twice as much storage space can be incorporated into a facility. The runners mean the shelves glide smoothly, with no strain or effort from those accessing them, making the process of moving one rack to reach another completely strain free.

Shelving can be wired or solid and the height can be adjusted easily to accommodate changing stock and processes. Shelving can also be replaced with space for sterile goods baskets or trays, allowing instruments that have been through an autoclave to be wrapped and moved to a storage area, ready for use. Because the system is modular and scalable, it can be easily reconfigured, or expanded, to suit changing workflow needs and to suit different tray or basket formats.

In keeping with Teknomek’s commitment to supplying its customers with furniture & equipment that is hygienically designed, the Hupfer Easy Rider system is manufactured from 304-grade stainless steel for durability and corrosion resistance. When a deep clean is required, the racks can be fully dismantled to ensure no bacteria can hide unnoticed.

The system is easy to install and can be customised to suit the size of the space available. Another hygienic benefit is that installation requires no drilling into the floor, which could create unnecessary dirt traps. Because the system is easy to disassemble, with no building work required to ‘make good’ or reinstall, it can also be relocated to a different space if required.

Michelle Locke product and marketing manager, Teknomek said: “We know that storage space is one of the biggest challenges for SSD, healthcare and pharmaceutical businesses, particularly for those that are growing or adapting their spaces to accommodate changing customer requirements or new product development. The Easy Rider system can double storage capacity without the need for a complicated installation process. Because it is designed and manufactured with hygiene in mind, like all Teknomek products, the system supports even the most robust cleaning regimes. For the healthcare, SSD, pharmaceutical, clinical and research sectors, where hygiene is always at the forefront, this cleanability is a major benefit.”