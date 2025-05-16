Ecolab Life Sciences opens bioprocessing applications lab

Ecolab Life Sciences has officially opened its new US Bioprocessing Applications Laboratory in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

× Expand Ecolab

The new facility is designed to support biopharma customers with applications and process development for the purification of biotherapeutic molecules, providing comprehensive technical support to biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers operating from small-scale to full commercial production. This new development location is well positioned in the Eastern U.S., close to many large pharmaceutical operations and a hub of bioprocessing innovation.

The lab is equipped with high-throughput process development tools and manufacturing scale chromatography columns, enabling biotech firms to receive turnkey support for process development. Large biopharma companies can utilise the applications lab throughout the entire development cycle, from early to late stage and commercialisation; including characterising alternative resins to help reduce manufacturing costs and support with regulatory submissions.

“Our new Bioprocessing Applications Lab marks a significant milestone in our ability to be a global technical partner to our customers around the world,” said Jennifer Sorrells, Ph.D., vice president of research and development, Ecolab Life Sciences. “This facility demonstrates our commitment to delivering best-in-class bioprocessing solutions by pairing Ecolab’s innovative resin toolbox with deep domain expertise to optimise the purification process. We are dedicated to empowering our customers to accelerate the delivery of life-saving therapies to market."

Biopharma and contract manufacturing organisations are already leveraging Ecolab’s Bioprocessing Applications Lab to help accelerate speed and enhance manufacturing efficiencies through lifecycle studies. The lab can initiate studies and deliver results within weeks, facilitating a faster route to market while providing customers with access to raw data and bench-level operations for transparency and collaboration.

The new lab complements Ecolab’s existing European Applications and Research & Development Lab, in Wales, U.K., and is part of the Ecolab Life Sciences Pharma Center of Excellence, a multi-million dollar investment which also includes an interactive learning space, The Xchange customer experience centre, and an API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) and excipient manufacturing facility.