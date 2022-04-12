Emergex signs agreement with ATCC to develop Yellow Fever booster vaccine

Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited announces that it has entered into an agreement with ATCC to progress preclinical development of its Yellow Fever booster vaccine program. ATCC is a non-profit organisation that collects, stores, and distributes standard reference microorganisms, cell lines and other materials for research and development.

In August 2020, researchers at Emergex reported the first analysis of T-Cell epitopes produced by an existing live attenuated commercial Yellow Fever 17D (YF17D) vaccine. Emergex now plans to perform a comparative study using the wildtype Yellow Fever virus: these comparison studies of the Class I CD8+ T-Cell epitopes derived from both live attenuated and wildtype viruses will further support the development of Emergex’s T-Cell Yellow Fever booster vaccine candidate.

The agreement with ATCC is expected to enable Emergex to perform its studies safely with the wildtype Yellow Fever virus, classified as a BioSafety level 3 pathogen [BS3], to advance development of its T-Cell booster vaccine candidate. ATCC will oversee and perform viral infection models – infecting human cell lines with wild-type Yellow Fever virus. Emergex will then conduct immunoproteomics analyses of the MHC Class I-presented viral peptides on infected cell surfaces to confirm the expression library of viral epitope peptides presented to CD8+ T-Cells. The anticipated results, together with earlier data derived from the live attenuated virus, are expected to allow for the development of an effective Yellow Fever vaccine capable of meeting an increasing global vaccine demand.

Professor Thomas Rademacher, co-founder and chief executive officer of Emergex Vaccines, commented: "Emergex is making progress in advancing a T-Cell Adaptive booster vaccine candidate through its confirmatory ligandome studies, using wildtype Yellow Fever virus may be a promising solution for ongoing protection as this infectious disease continues to re-emerge and spread worldwide. While the current YF17D vaccine is considered effective, reliance on immunisation as primary protection against the disease on its own is potentially unsustainable in the long-term. This conclusion is important because many individuals in endemic regions with primary Yellow Fever immunisation may require a booster to ensure continued protection, thus exacerbating existing vaccine shortages. Investment in next-generation Yellow Fever primary vaccines and boosters is, therefore, critical to providing additional supply of treatments in order to meet the increasing global demand and to minimise the side effects of YF17D."