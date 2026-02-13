Emerson introduces Hybrid Continuous Gas Analyzer

Emerson has announced the release of its Rosemount QX1000 Continuous Gas Analyzer, ideally suited for use in continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), but also a good fit in many other types of applications.

× Expand Emerson

The QX1000 uses paramagnetic detection for O₂ and quantum cascade laser direct absorption spectroscopy for all other gases to meet stringent performance requirements. This integration of different technologies and a modular approach provide a flexible, single-system solution tailored to diverse application needs. The QX1000’s robust design with low maintenance requirements also reduces lifecycle cost and downtime.

The QX1000 uses cold/dry technology, with a sample conditioning system transporting gas extracted from the process to the analyser through a thermoelectric chiller to reduce the temperature to about 4 degrees Celsius (39 Fahrenheit), so most moisture condenses and drops out. Users can easily integrate the QX1000 into existing plant infrastructure, or it can be provided as part of an integrated Emerson system solution, including the sample conditioning system.

“A major differentiator of the QX1000 is the integration of multiple advanced technologies within a single device, providing the best-fit solution for each measurement need,” said Beth Livingstone, global product manager, process gas, Emerson. “The QX1000 is not only the first of its kind, but it also marks the beginning of a portfolio of analysers designed to set new gas analysis standards.”

Measurements made by the QX1000 are ideal for CEMS applications due to the analyser’s high selectivity and accuracy. CEMS are required at most sites with a stack emitting gases to atmosphere, and they are widely used in chemical, oil and gas, power generation, pulp and paper, refining, water/wastewater and other industries.

Leveraging the intrinsic high selectivity of laser-based measurement, this new analyser provides precise monitoring of complex gas streams while delivering continuous, real-time data. Off the shelf, it supports measurement of key regulatory gases, including CO, CO₂, O2, NO, NO₂, and SO₂, with different configurations typically offering detection of one to four gases. Measurement of additional gases, such as CH₄ and N₂O, is also available.

Designed with reliability in mind, the QX1000 eliminates moving parts that are prone to failure and frequent replacement, minimising maintenance and reducing total cost of ownership. Its low-consumable technology is especially critical in the CEMS market, where ongoing operational costs can be a barrier. By reducing system downtime and maintenance needs, the analyser helps end users avoid costly penalties associated with taking systems offline, ensuring continuous compliance with regulatory requirements.