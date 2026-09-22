Emerson introduces new advanced magnetic flow meters

Emerson has announced its new Rosemount 9000 Series Magnetic Flow Meter portfolio that launches with the Rosemount 9732 Magnetic Flow Transmitter and the Rosemount 9205 Magnetic Flow Sensor.

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Its new features help users improve flow measurement, simplify troubleshooting and keep critical processes running reliably.

“Customers are looking for technologies that help them do more with fewer resources while maintaining confidence in their operations. The Rosemount 9000 Series Magnetic Flow Meter delivers intelligent diagnostics, simplified operation and trusted measurement performance that help users improve reliability, reduce maintenance effort and make better decisions,” said Bob Halgren, vice president products with Emerson’s measurement instrumentation business.

New features include:

Advanced diagnostics

Built-in Smart Meter Verification

Enhanced sensor design

A universal power supply and configurable outputs

Advanced diagnostics drive smarter decisions and reduce downtime by enabling proactive maintenance and faster troubleshooting. Diagnostics include coated electrode detection, tunable empty pipe detection, smart fluid diagnostic and five standard logs (totaliser, audit trail, alert, security and Smart Meter Verification, Emerson’s proprietary diagnostic software). Together, these and other diagnostics help users identify coating build-up, electrical noise, empty pipe conditions and other issues to reduce false readings and improve process reliability.

Built-in Smart Meter Verification enhances user confidence by verifying meter health and measurement performance, all without removing the sensor from service or halting operations. Standard built-in verification provides pass/fail diagnostics, including sensor health checks, while the advanced verification option adds detailed electrode and coil health data with historical logging. These features enable faster troubleshooting, support regulatory compliance and reduce calibration costs to help ensure reliable flow data in critical processes.

Enhanced sensor design improves accuracy and long-term stability to deliver consistent, high-quality measurements in demanding applications. Design improvements include advanced magnetics design, optimised sensor construction, redesigned housing, intrinsically safe wiring, and 50% reduction in power requirements. The result is stronger, more stable signals for up to four times better out-of-the-box performance.

A universal power supply simplifies installation and eliminates configuration errors to reduce set-up time and the risk of incorrect wiring. The meter can accept either AC or DC power for flexible deployment across global sites and retrofit scenarios, all without requiring reordering or reconfiguration.

Configurable outputs enable flexible integration and simplify commissioning by adapting to a wide range of control system requirements. With support for analogue, digital and pulse outputs, plus user-defined scaling, alert mapping and fail-safe behaviour, the meter helps reduce commissioning time, minimise wiring errors and maintain compatibility with both legacy and modern systems.